A contestant on Friday’s (November 8) episode of Wheel of Fortune left viewers in shock after giving one of the “craziest” guesses to a Bonus Round puzzle in the show’s history.

The contestant in question was Phoebe Huynh from Portland, Oregon, who told host Ryan Seacrest that she came to the United States when she was eight years old and learned English by watching Wheel. She was up against Lisa Spruill from Yorktown, Virginia, and Jayden Johnson from Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Huynh got off to a great start, pulling ahead of her opponents with $17,200 after the first round. While Spruill and Johnson closed the gap a little in later rounds, it wasn’t enough to catch Huynh, who ended up winning the episode with $19,200.

However, the Bonus Round is where things fell apart for Huynh. After introducing her mom, dad, and sister in the audience, she selected the “Food and Drink” category along with the additional letters “D, P, H, and O.”

This gave her a two-word puzzle that read: “_ _ N D _ E D / _ R _ _ T.”

Huynh immediately went off track, guessing “Sun Dried Grape.” Her guesses only got wilder from there, as she answered, “Sun Dried Bird” and then “Cats?”

“It’s not a sun-dried bird,” Seacrest quipped. “It’s a Candied Fruit.”

“I don’t eat candied fruit!” Huynh responded.

“Well, do you eat sun-dried birds?” Seacrest retorted.

“No! I’m vegetarian!” Huynh replied.

Seacrest then revealed Huynh had lost out on an extra $75,000, making her the second contestant that week to lose $75K.

Fans took to social media to react to Huynh’s incredible Bonus Round loss, with one Reddit user writing, “Truly the craziest bonus round i’ve watched live “i don’t eat candied fruit!” was the cherry on top .”

“Not sundried birds,” said one X commenter.

“Sundried cats? Has anyone ever had sundried cat before?” wrote another.

Another added, “How shocked would he have been if she’d said, “Yes, I eat candied birds!”

“The “no I’m vegetarian” was hilarious,” said another.

“Did it ever occur to her that SUNDRIED wouldn’t fit? Plus S was already part of the initial letters? Apparently not,” commented one viewer.

Another wrote, “Sundried cats? Needed a good laugh.”

“One of the worst solves,” said another.

Did you solve the Bonus Round puzzle? What did you think of Huynh’s answer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.