‘Call the Midwife’ Star Helen George Moves On, Plus What Next for Nurse Trixie

Call the Midwife star Helen George is embarking on a “new chapter” in her life as she reveals a major update on social media.

George, who plays Nurse Trixie Franklin on the PBS period drama, shared the update on her Instagram Stories, where she posted a snap of herself in a new home she’d recently moved into.

“New home, new chapter,” she captioned the pic. “Thank you @davisandmac for working so hard to move me in! You’re the best.”

The move comes amid a number of major life changes for the British actress in recent years. In July 2023, George split from her Call the Midwife co-star, Jack Ashton, after a seven-year relationship. The former couple share two daughters, Lark and Wren, whom they co-parent.

Months after their separation was announced, George was spotted hanging out with her fellow co-star, Olly Rix. A source previously told The Sun that the actors had “been spending a lot of time together on set” and “both have respect for each other as actors and they are supportive of each other and dedicated to their roles on the drama. The changes in their relationships have caused a lot of upheaval.”

However, by June 2024, sources revealed the pair had “drifted apart,” and the Rix later unfollowed George on Instagram.

George is now focused on her return to Call The Midwife, which is set for a two-part Christmas special on December 25 at 8/7c on PBS. Her future with the show was up in the air at the end of Season 13 after Trixie announced her plans to travel to New York to be with her husband Matthew (Rix).

In September 2024, George confirmed she would be returning to the hit drama, telling Virgin Radio that she was “always planning to come back.”

“It’s bigger than ever, and I guess it’s quite a return for Trixie because she’s coming back sans-husband, so that’s an interesting twist,” she said, adding, “It’s really nice being back with the girls and being back with the ladies at Nonnatus House. Trixie has been brought back into the fold, which is really fun and where she kind of sits best, I think.”

Season 14 has been filming since April 29, 2024, though a premiere date has yet to be announced. The show’s official Instagram account revealed that filming was almost finished on October 27, writing, “We’ll be with you soon… pinky promise!”

“The Autumn nights are closing in here at Call the Midwife, and that means there are just a few weeks of filming left on Series 14 before we start the engines on our countdown to the new Christmas Special!!” the post read.

Call the Midwife, Christmas Special, December 25, 8/7 c, PBS