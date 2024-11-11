‘NCIS’ Recap: Is Torres’ MateQuest Profile a Success?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres — 'NCIS' Season 22 Episode 5
Spoiler Alert
Sonja Flemming/CBS

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 22 Episode 5 “In From the Cold.”]

It doesn’t sound like it’s going to be an easy or quick journey to love for Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) this season on NCIS.

It was in the third episode that Torres admitted to Knight (Katrina Law) that after almost getting killed undercover, he was thinking about the future. He was working out so hard because he’s trying to get his mind right and find a special person. Now, in the fifth episode, he’s joined MateQuest, the online dating site on which he was previously just a wingman for Jimmy (Brian Dietzen). However, as McGee (Sean Murray) points out when he looks at his profile, it’s all pictures—including ones of him with a dog, since people love them—and no words.

“You think this needs words?” Torres gestures to himself. “It does if you don’t want people to think you’re a bot,” McGee says. In fact, McGee takes it upon himself to try to help out Torres’ dating profile so he gets matches.

Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law Reveal What's Next After Palmer and Knight's Decision on 'NCIS'
Related

Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law Reveal What's Next After Palmer and Knight's Decision on 'NCIS'

Later, Torres shares that he sometimes wishes his dad was a criminal so he wouldn’t feel like he chose another life over him and his sister—then admits, “I’m trying this new sensitive guy thing. for my online dating.” Kasie (Diona Reasonover) suggests, “Or you could just be the sensitive guy that we all know that you are.”

Torres does get matches after Knight makes some edits to his profile, but in the end, he deletes MateQuest. “It just felt fake, like I was being undercover in my dating life, so I’ll just meet people the old-fashioned way,” he explains.

What do you think of the beginning of Torres’ quest for love this season? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

NCIS - CBS

NCIS where to stream

NCIS

Wilmer Valderrama




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Flunks $75K Puzzle With ‘Craziest’ Answer Ever
Ana Navarro on The View
2
‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says Latino Trump Voters Are About to Realize Their Big Mistake (VIDEO)
Helen George on Call the Midwife
3
‘Call the Midwife’ Star Helen George Moves On, Plus What Next for Nurse Trixie
Savannah and Julie Chrisley
4
Savannah Chrisley Shares Update on Parents Todd & Julie After Trump Win
Kevin Costner as John Dutton in 'Yellowstone'
5
Kevin Costner Reacts to John Dutton’s Fate on ‘Yellowstone’