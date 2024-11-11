‘NCIS’ Recap: Is Torres’ MateQuest Profile a Success?

Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 22 Episode 5 “In From the Cold.”]

It doesn’t sound like it’s going to be an easy or quick journey to love for Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) this season on NCIS.

It was in the third episode that Torres admitted to Knight (Katrina Law) that after almost getting killed undercover, he was thinking about the future. He was working out so hard because he’s trying to get his mind right and find a special person. Now, in the fifth episode, he’s joined MateQuest, the online dating site on which he was previously just a wingman for Jimmy (Brian Dietzen). However, as McGee (Sean Murray) points out when he looks at his profile, it’s all pictures—including ones of him with a dog, since people love them—and no words.

“You think this needs words?” Torres gestures to himself. “It does if you don’t want people to think you’re a bot,” McGee says. In fact, McGee takes it upon himself to try to help out Torres’ dating profile so he gets matches.

Later, Torres shares that he sometimes wishes his dad was a criminal so he wouldn’t feel like he chose another life over him and his sister—then admits, “I’m trying this new sensitive guy thing. for my online dating.” Kasie (Diona Reasonover) suggests, “Or you could just be the sensitive guy that we all know that you are.”

Torres does get matches after Knight makes some edits to his profile, but in the end, he deletes MateQuest. “It just felt fake, like I was being undercover in my dating life, so I’ll just meet people the old-fashioned way,” he explains.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS