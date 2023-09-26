Bruce Willis & Cybill Shepherd’s ‘Moonlighting’ Finally Finds Streaming Home

There aren’t many shows unavailable online in the current streaming era. However, Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd‘s hit drama Moonlighting was one of the few that had never been available to binge. But after years of waiting, that’s all about to change.

Moonlighting will be available on streaming for the first time, and Hulu snagged the coveted title. All five seasons of Moonlighting will be available to stream on Hulu as of Tuesday, October 10, the platform announced on Tuesday, September 26. Viewers can binge all 67 episodes, complete with the original Grammy-nominated title track recording by Al Jarreau. Each classic episode has also been remastered in HD from the original film source.

Moonlighting creator Glenn Caron tweeted about his intentions to get the show onto streaming services on October 5, 2022, saying, “Can’t keep it under my hat any longer- the business of getting all five seasons of Moonlighting starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd ready for streaming has begun!” He admitted it was “an ambitious project” with “lots of moving parts” that “could take quite a while.” And in the end, it took about one year to seal the streaming deal. With Willis having retired from acting last year, there’s no doubt this will be exciting news for his fans.

Moonlighting stars Shepherd as former fashion model Maddie Hayes. When she goes broke and finds that one of her few remaining assets is ownership of the Blue Moon Detective Agency, she’s tempted to liquidate it until she meets the quirky employees and gets involved in their even quirkier cases. Willis plays the wise-cracking detective David Addison in the series, with Allyse Beasley as Agnes DiPesto and Curtis Armstrong as Herbert Viola.

Moonlighting premiered in 1985 on ABC and stayed on-air until May 1989. It won six Emmys and was nominated for 41 over the course of its five seasons, with Willis taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1987.

Willis retired from acting in March 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia. In February 2023, his family announced his diagnosis had been changed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a degenerative brain disorder that damages the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

On Monday, September 25, just one day before this Moonlighting-on-Hulu announcement, Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, appeared on the Today show to spread awareness about FTD and how it’s affecting her husband and family’s life, saying that there are still “beautiful things” in their life despite the hardship.

Willis’ work being more readily available to fans is certainly a great way to honor the actor’s film/TV legacy.