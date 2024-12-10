‘The Voice’ Finale Drama as Top 5 Perform: Who’s Favorite to Win?

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The odds are changing after Monday’s (December 9) episode of The Voice as, according to online betting sites, previous frontrunner Shye has dropped down the pecking order while Sofronio Vasquez is the new favorite to win.

Monday’s show saw coaches Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani watching on as their last remaining acts took to the stage to perform two songs each, an uptempo track and a ballad. Snoop’s long-time friend Martha Stewart was also on hand with her festive boozy eggnog.

Each of the five finalists gave it their all to impress America and earn enough votes to win. Team Bublé’s Sofronio Vasquez brought the house down with a powerful rendition of Sia’s “Unstoppable,” followed by a sensational performance of “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman.

“I need to borrow Reba’s Kleenex,” Bublé told Vasquez. “My wife and kids are home tonight, and that song was a choice for both of us because it meant a lot to both of us in my family. To watch you do that and to be in the moment like you were, that’s all we’ve got. We can’t control what we can’t control. All we can control is being present. I love you.”

Elsewhere, Team Snoop’s Jeremy Beloate wowed the coaches with his performances of Jackie DeShannon’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love” and Calum Scott’s “Dancing on My Own.”

As has often been the case this season, Snoop let the tears flow as he told Beloate, “It’s all about the way he makes me feel. Hopefully, America feels the same way. Music is not always about how it sounds. It’s about how it makes you feel.”

Meanwhile, Team Gwen’s Sydney Sterlace delivered two stunning performances of Gracie Abrams’ “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” and Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars.”

Stefani had high praise for the youngest contestant of the season, telling Sterlace, “I am so happy you chose me to be your coach. Your voice is so beautiful and angelic. Watching you up there and taking a song like that… it’s very specific a song and you kept building it and building it. I don’t know how you’re doing it but I’m so proud of you.”

Not to be outdone, Team Reba’s Danny Joseph proved he deserved his spot in the finals with incredible renditions of Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” and Luke Combs’ “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma.”

“I am just so thrilled. I am like a proud parent,” McEntire said. “You have done so well during this whole competition, and you never disappoint me. America, vote for Danny.”

Last but not least, Team Bublé’s second act Shye took to the stage for two spellbinding performances of Joan Osborne’s “One of Us” and Harry Styles’ “Falling.”

“You are the truth. You are the real deal. This has to continue because you have to be heard. You just do,” Bublé told the young singer, while Snoop jumped in to add, “I look forward to seeing you make a real record in 2025, hopefully with my label.”

The results will be announced during Tuesday’s (December 10) live show, which will also feature performances from Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, and Mega Mentor Sting, who will be duetting with Snoop.

Who impressed you the most on Monday’s show? Who are you rooting for to win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

The Voice, Season 26, Finale Night 2, Tuesday, 9 p.m. et/pt and 8 p.m. ct, NBC