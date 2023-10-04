‘SNL’ Sets Season 49 Premiere With Pete Davidson & Ice Spice Following Writers’ Strike

Following the delay of his big return amid the writers’ strike, Pete Davidson is set to host the return of Saturday Night Live for its Season 49 premiere on October 14, with Ice Spice serving as musical guest for the very first time.

The 49th season of the live sketch comedy series will premiere with the entire Season 48 cast returning alongside newcomer Chloe Troast.

Following Davidson and Ice Spice, Bad Bunny will pull double duty for the October 21 show, hosting, plus serving as the musical guest for the second time.

Pete Davidson’s first episode as host was meant to take place on May 6, with Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge set to host the last two episodes of the season after. Instead, Ana de Armas’ episode served as the Season 48 finale.

Davidson is currently on a stand-up tour throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Meanwhile, Troast, who, according to Deadline, almost got a performer slot last season, is best known for co-writing and starring in the web series The Basics. The New Jersey native was recently named to Just For Laughs’ New Faces of Comedy Class of 2023 and will soon be seen with Kiernan Shipka in Sweethearts, a college romantic comedy.

As for the musical acts, Ice Spice’s music has reached more than 4 billion global streams in the past year, and she was named Best New Artist at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny’s fourth studio album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” broke the record earlier this year as the most streamed album ever on Spotify.

SNL is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Saturday Night Live, Season 49 Premiere, Saturday, October 14, 11:30/10:30c, NBC