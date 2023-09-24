Savannah Chrisley Mourns Ex-Fiancé Nick Kerdiles After His Sudden Death

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley lost a loved one on Saturday, September 23, with the death of her ex-fiancé, hockey player Nic Kerdiles.

Kerdiles, who appeared in several episodes of his ex’s USA Network reality series and its spinoff Growing Up Chrisley between 2018 and 2019, died in a motorcycle accident in Nashville, Tennessee, early that morning.

Later in the day, Chrisley posted snapshots of herself with Kerdiles to her Instagram Stories. “I’m still hoping you respond to my text,” she wrote, captioning an animated image of herself kissing Kerdiles.

In her next update, Chrisley shared a photo of herself and Kerdiles walking along a beach, holding hands. “Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today,” she wrote. “I miss you and I love you … I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you’… Please send me a sign that you’re OK… Maybe it’ll be [through] a ham and cheese crêpe. Or pasta with white sauce … or maybe even your favorite carrot cake.”

According to local police, Kerdiles traveled through a stop sign and hit the driver’s side of a BMW SUV in North Nashville around 3:30 Saturday morning, WKRN reports. The 29-year-old was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. Police added that neither driver appeared to be impaired at the time of the crash.

Chrisley and Kerdiles, who played hockey for the Anaheim Ducks and was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets, started dating in 2017 and were engaged from 2018 to 2020. “When we got engaged, I feel like it was for all the wrong reasons,” Chrisley later explained on the Off the Vine podcast, per E! News. “When he proposed, I knew it shouldn’t have been happening. It was filmed, it was on TV. His family was there, my family was there. It was not the way I would want it to go down, ever.”

The 26-year-old added that “everything was just wrong at the time” of that proposal. “Granted, I loved him, I was in love with him,” she said. “It was just, there was so much more work that needed to be done before you got married.”

In her second Instagram Stories update on Saturday, Chrisley wrote, “We loved hard… and I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day.”