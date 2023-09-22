What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in October 2023
What better way to celebrate the spooky month of October than with Hulu‘s own event for the holiday?
Huluween brings some chilling favorites and new programming to the platform just in time for Halloween. That includes the return of American Horror Stories, with a special four-episode event, the Leprechaun franchise (though, they’re only available in October, like a few other selections), and the Interview With the Vampire film.
Other offerings include Goosebumps (premiere on Disney+ and Hulu), Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?, seasons of reality shows like The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss, and more.
Hulu has plenty of titles coming in October 2023. Check out the full list below and all of the titles leaving the platform by October 31.
Available This Month on Hulu:
October 1
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series
Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series
Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9
21 & Over, 2013
50 First Dates, 2004
Abduction, 2011
An American Citizen, 1992
Beyond JFK, 1991
Bogus, 1996
Ceremony, 2010
Daybreakers, 2010
Dark Shadows, 2012
Dazed and Confused, 1993
Devil’s Due, 2014
Die Hard 2, 1990
Don’t Say A Word, 2001
The Double, 2013
Driven, 2019
Easy A, 2010
The Empty Man, 2020
Exorcism Of Emily Rose, 2005
Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004
The Extra Man, 2010
Fat Albert, 2004
Fighting, 2009
FoodInc., 2008
Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004
Funny People, 2009
Godzilla 2000, 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars, 2005
Godzilla, 1998
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy, 2008
Hanna, 2011
Hollywood Homicide, 2003
The Hunter, 2011
Interview With the Vampire, 1994
It (Stephen King’s), 1990
Leprechaun, 1993
Happy 30th anniversary to the menacing guy in green! Willow’s Warwick Davis (above) starred in the 1993 original, which somehow spawned seven sequels while we were busy eating the marshmallows out of our Lucky Charms. All eight horror comedies, including 1997’s Leprechaun 4: In Space and 2000’s Leprechaun in the Hood (with Ice-T!), are streaming. But remember, it’s the first one where Jennifer Aniston realizes, “That was no f- – -in’ bear.”
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space, 1997
Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Leprechaun Returns, 2019
Little Miss Sunshine, 2006
Mona Lisa Smile, 2003
Murder on the Orient Express, 2017
The New Age, 1994
Nightmare Alley, 2021
Nobody Walks, 2012
Oblivion, 2013
The Omen, 2006
Ondine, 2009
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza, 2010
Perfect Stranger, 2007
Phone Booth, 2003
Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands, 2004
Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death, 2005
Pusher I, 1996
Q & A, 1990
Rudy, 1993
The Sacrament, 2013
Shaun Of The Dead, 2004
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Stoker, 2011
Sunchaser, 1996
Stripper, 1986
Synchronicity, 2015
That Night, 1993
Todo Cambia, 2000
Tower Heist, 2011
Turtle Beach, 1992
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?, 2007
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?, 2010
Underwater, 2020
Pain & Gain, 2013
Star Trek, 2009
Tropic Thunder, 2008
It Chapter Two, 2019
Doctor Sleep, 2019
October 2
Appendage: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere
Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2
Alone: An Inside Look
America’s Book of Secrets
America’s Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1
American Haunting: Complete Season 1
American Ripper
Amish Witches
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1
Casanova Killers: Complete Season 1
Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2
Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1
Dance Moms: Complete Season 7
Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1
Dead Again: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8
Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1
Flip This House: Complete Season 3
The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4
Killer Kids: Complete Season 1
Killer Teens: Complete Season 1
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3
Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3
Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9
Model Killers: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere
My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2
Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1
The Unexplained: Complete Season 1
Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
October 5
The Boogeyman, 2023
Grief is the enemy in this elevated horror flick from June based on a Stephen King short story. High schooler Sadie Harper and her younger sister, Sawyer (Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher and Vivien Lyra Blair, above), have lost their mom, and their therapist father, Will (Chris Messina, Based on a True Story), is struggling in his attempts to heal thyself. Then, a surprise visit from Will’s desperate patient allows a horrifying supernatural entity to enter their home and feed on their suffering.
October 6
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President: Special Premiere
The Tank, 2023
Zombie Town, 2023
October 7
Spy x Family: Season 2 Premiere
A Lot of Nothing, 2022
October 8
Standing Up, Falling Down, 2019
Swift, 2019
October 9
The Mill: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
October 10
Finnick, 2022
October 11
Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere
October 12
Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Food Tech: Complete Season 1
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere
I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4
Paranormal State: Complete Season 1
Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 20
Daliland, 2022
October 13
Goosebumps: Series Premiere (Disney+ and Hulu)
Nocebo, 2022
October 14
Empire of Light, 2022
October 15
One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)
Centurion, 2010
Filth, 2013
Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011
I’m Still Here, 2010
Ragnarok, 2013
Slotherhouse, 2023
If you enjoy silly “killer animal” flicks like Sharknado and this year’s breakout hit Cocaine Bear, then you’re in for a surprise. The gentle and sloooow-moving sloth — more prey than predator — has joined those vicious beasts with its own entry into the genre.
This college comedy-horror film stars Titans’ Lisa Ambalavanar as Emily Young, a senior who wants to be elected president of her sorority, Sigma Lambda Theta (sloth, get it?). Her misguided campaign strategy: Adopt an adorable sloth that has mascot potential to help her win votes. But wait! Her sisters start disappearing, and her pet — named Alpha (above) — is the prime suspect.
Bonkers doesn’t begin to describe Alpha’s reign of terror or her capabilities. She drives! She posts selfies! She plays dodgeball! And she’ll make you die laughing.
Venus And Serena, 2012
Viva, 2015
October 16
Capricorn One, 1977
Perfect Strangers, 2019
October 17
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, 2019
October 18
Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Five queer paranormal investigators exploring allegedly haunted hot spots and helping folks put their personal demons to rest? We are deceased! Narrated by exec producer Kristen Stewart, this fearless and, at times, frightening new series from the creators of Queer Eye tracks an LGBTQ+ team of ghost hunters, practicing Wiccans and psychics as they try to make contact with the beyond.
In the opener, the colorful crew heads to Tonopah, Nevada’s already unsettling Clown Motel. Guests have been fleeing in the night, the manager claims, not because of the place’s creepy decor but because of the aggressive otherworldly activity they’ve experienced after checking in. As researcher Roz notes, “That is not a good business model!” Coming up: Bisbee, Arizona’s Copper Queen Hotel and Vegas strip club the Palomino. —Damian Holbrook
October 19
The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2
Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1
Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1
I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3
Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1
Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere
October 20
Cobweb, 2023
An 8-year-old with an “overactive imagination” is coping with more than an elementary school kid should in this 2023 psychological thriller. Not only is Peter (Woody Norman) bullied at school, but he’s also dealing with far-from-supportive parents (Fatal Attraction’s Lizzy Caplan, above, terrifyingly evil, and The Boys’ Antony Starr, also horrific), plus the disappearance of a girl down the block and insomnia brought on by a late-at-night noise in the wall. Is something — or someone — lurking behind the vintage wallpaper?
Produced by Seth Rogen, Cobweb is loosely inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart, which features the sound of a heartbeat emanating from under the floorboards. Here, the wall-knocking turns into a cry for help (and a warning) from a relative he never knew he had.
All of a sudden, it’s up to Peter to save his own life. He comes across a dead body — and does some pretty evil things himself — before his homeroom teacher (Cleopatra Coleman) steps in
to help. If you get a kick out of jump scares, get ready for a thoroughly enjoyable 98 minutes. —Lambeth Hochwald
October 21
Life Upside Down, 2022
Totally Under Control, 2020
October 25
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1
October 26
FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event (FX Productions)
It’s like sitting around a campfire from the comfort (and safety) of your couch! This spinoff of FX’s American Horror Story returns for a four-episode Huluween event featuring brand-new tales of terror (available all at once). Previous installments of the anthology have revisited moments and cast members from past AHS seasons, including Murder House’s Dylan McDermott and Denis O’Hare from Coven. What fears will this quartet stoke?
My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
The President’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4
The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1
Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2
Master Gardener, 2022
October 27
Shoresy: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere
Begin Again, 2014
Susie Searches, 2022
October 31
Jiro Dreams of Sushi, 2011
Leaving This Month:
October 3
Escape From Planet Earth, 2013
Game Night, 2018
October 4
Area21 Live on Planet Earth, 2023
October 7
Black Bear, 2020
Standing Up, Falling Down, 2019
Swift, 2019
October 8
The Exorcist III, 1990
The Infiltrator, 2016
Two for the Money, 2005
Wish Upon, 2017
October 11
After, 2019
October 12
The Bob’s Burgers Movie, 2022
October 14
A Kind Of Murder, 2016
October 15
99 Homes, 2014
Glengarry Glen Ross, 1992
I Smile Back, 2015
Just Getting Started, 2017
Learning to Drive, 2014
Man of the Year, 2006
October 20
Officer Downe, 2016
October 26
Hell Baby, 2013
Malignant, 2021
October 27
Stars at Noon, 2022
October 30
Love, Gilda, 2018
Rio 2, 2014
October 31
Bad Reputation, 2018
Bewitched, 2005
Carnage, 2011
Center Stage: On Pointe, 2016
Chloe, 2010
Closer, 2004
Clive Barker’s The Plague, 2006
Cover Versions, 2018
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, 2011
Eragon, 2006
Evil Dead, 2013
Frank, 2014
Hotel Transylvania, 2012
John Dies At The End, 2012
Killers, 2010
Labyrinth, 1986
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun Returns, 2019
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space, 1997
Leprechaun, 1993
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Leap Year, 2010
Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000
Little Fockers, 2010
Mas Negro Que La Noche, 2014
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Meet the Parents, 2000
Monster House, 2006
Mom and Dad, 2017
Notting Hill, 1999
One For The Money, 2012
Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014
Our Idiot Brother, 2011
Pandorum, 2009
Practical Magic, 1998
Queen of the Damned, 2002
Shark Tale, 2004
Simply Irresistible, 1999
Stay, 2005
Stealing Harvard, 2002
The Craft, 1996
The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
The Grudge 2, 2006
The Haunting in Connecticut, 2009
The Hills Have Eyes, 2006
The Last Exorcism, 2010
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2012
The Ringer, 2005
Turistas, 2006
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?, 2010
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?, 2007
Unfaithful, 2002
Waking Ned Devine, 1998
Wedding Crashers, 2005
What’s Your Number?, 2011
Zoom, 2006
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009
In Time, 2011
The A-Team, 2010
G.I. Joe: Retaliation, 2013
Enemy of the State, 1998
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019
The Lego Movie, 2014
Seven, 1995