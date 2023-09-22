What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in October 2023

What better way to celebrate the spooky month of October than with Hulu‘s own event for the holiday?

Huluween brings some chilling favorites and new programming to the platform just in time for Halloween. That includes the return of American Horror Stories, with a special four-episode event, the Leprechaun franchise (though, they’re only available in October, like a few other selections), and the Interview With the Vampire film.

Other offerings include Goosebumps (premiere on Disney+ and Hulu), Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?, seasons of reality shows like The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss, and more.

Hulu has plenty of titles coming in October 2023. Check out the full list below and all of the titles leaving the platform by October 31.

Available This Month on Hulu:

October 1

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series

Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series

Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series

Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9

21 & Over, 2013

50 First Dates, 2004

Abduction, 2011

An American Citizen, 1992

Beyond JFK, 1991

Bogus, 1996

Ceremony, 2010

Daybreakers, 2010

Dark Shadows, 2012

Dazed and Confused, 1993

Devil’s Due, 2014

Die Hard 2, 1990

Don’t Say A Word, 2001

The Double, 2013

Driven, 2019

Easy A, 2010

The Empty Man, 2020

Exorcism Of Emily Rose, 2005

Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004

The Extra Man, 2010

Fat Albert, 2004

Fighting, 2009

FoodInc., 2008

Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004

Funny People, 2009

Godzilla 2000, 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars, 2005

Godzilla, 1998

Good Day To Be Black And Sexy, 2008

Hanna, 2011

Hollywood Homicide, 2003

The Hunter, 2011

Interview With the Vampire, 1994

It (Stephen King’s), 1990

Leprechaun, 1993

Happy 30th anniversary to the menacing guy in green! Willow’s Warwick Davis (above) starred in the 1993 original, which somehow spawned seven sequels while we were busy eating the marshmallows out of our Lucky Charms. All eight horror comedies, including 1997’s Leprechaun 4: In Space and 2000’s Leprechaun in the Hood (with Ice-T!), are streaming. But remember, it’s the first one where Jennifer Aniston realizes, “That was no f- – -in’ bear.”

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space, 1997

Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

Leprechaun Returns, 2019

Little Miss Sunshine, 2006

Mona Lisa Smile, 2003

Murder on the Orient Express, 2017

The New Age, 1994

Nightmare Alley, 2021

Nobody Walks, 2012

Oblivion, 2013

The Omen, 2006

Ondine, 2009

Outrage: Way of the Yakuza, 2010

Perfect Stranger, 2007

Phone Booth, 2003

Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands, 2004

Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death, 2005

Pusher I, 1996

Q & A, 1990

Rudy, 1993

The Sacrament, 2013

Shaun Of The Dead, 2004

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Stoker, 2011

Sunchaser, 1996

Stripper, 1986

Synchronicity, 2015

That Night, 1993

Todo Cambia, 2000

Tower Heist, 2011

Turtle Beach, 1992

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?, 2007

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?, 2010

Underwater, 2020

Pain & Gain, 2013

Star Trek, 2009

Tropic Thunder, 2008

It Chapter Two, 2019

Doctor Sleep, 2019

October 2

Appendage: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 Premiere

Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere

Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2

Alone: An Inside Look

America’s Book of Secrets

America’s Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1

American Haunting: Complete Season 1

American Ripper

Amish Witches

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8

Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1

Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1

Casanova Killers: Complete Season 1

Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2

Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Complete Season 7

Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1

Dead Again: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8

Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1

Flip This House: Complete Season 3

The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4

Killer Kids: Complete Season 1

Killer Teens: Complete Season 1

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3

Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9

Model Killers: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6

Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere

My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1

The Unexplained: Complete Season 1

Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2

October 5

The Boogeyman, 2023

Grief is the enemy in this elevated horror flick from June based on a Stephen King short story. High schooler Sadie Harper and her younger sister, Sawyer (Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher and Vivien Lyra Blair, above), have lost their mom, and their therapist father, Will (Chris Messina, Based on a True Story), is struggling in his attempts to heal thyself. Then, a surprise visit from Will’s desperate patient allows a horrifying supernatural entity to enter their home and feed on their suffering.

October 6

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President: Special Premiere

The Tank, 2023

Zombie Town, 2023

October 7

Spy x Family: Season 2 Premiere

A Lot of Nothing, 2022

October 8

Standing Up, Falling Down, 2019

Swift, 2019

October 9

The Mill: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

October 10

Finnick, 2022

October 11

Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere

October 12

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Food Tech: Complete Season 1

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere

I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4

Paranormal State: Complete Season 1

Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 20

Daliland, 2022

October 13

Goosebumps: Series Premiere (Disney+ and Hulu)

Nocebo, 2022

October 14

Empire of Light, 2022

October 15

One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)

Centurion, 2010

Filth, 2013

Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011

I’m Still Here, 2010

Ragnarok, 2013

Slotherhouse, 2023

If you enjoy silly “killer animal” flicks like Sharknado and this year’s breakout hit Cocaine Bear, then you’re in for a surprise. The gentle and sloooow-moving sloth — more prey than predator — has joined those vicious beasts with its own entry into the genre.

This college comedy-horror film stars Titans’ Lisa Ambalavanar as Emily Young, a senior who wants to be elected president of her sorority, Sigma Lambda Theta (sloth, get it?). Her misguided campaign strategy: Adopt an adorable sloth that has mascot potential to help her win votes. But wait! Her sisters start disappearing, and her pet — named Alpha (above) — is the prime suspect.

Bonkers doesn’t begin to describe Alpha’s reign of terror or her capabilities. She drives! She posts selfies! She plays dodgeball! And she’ll make you die laughing.

Venus And Serena, 2012

Viva, 2015

October 16

Capricorn One, 1977

Perfect Strangers, 2019

October 17

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, 2019

October 18

Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Five queer paranormal investigators exploring allegedly haunted hot spots and helping folks put their personal demons to rest? We are deceased! Narrated by exec producer Kristen Stewart, this fearless and, at times, frightening new series from the creators of Queer Eye tracks an LGBTQ+ team of ghost hunters, practicing Wiccans and psychics as they try to make contact with the beyond.

In the opener, the colorful crew heads to Tonopah, Nevada’s already unsettling Clown Motel. Guests have been fleeing in the night, the manager claims, not because of the place’s creepy decor but because of the aggressive otherworldly activity they’ve experienced after checking in. As researcher Roz notes, “That is not a good business model!” Coming up: Bisbee, Arizona’s Copper Queen Hotel and Vegas strip club the Palomino. —Damian Holbrook

October 19

The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2

Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1

Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1

I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3

Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1

Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere

October 20

Cobweb, 2023

An 8-year-old with an “overactive imagination” is coping with more than an elementary school kid should in this 2023 psychological thriller. Not only is Peter (Woody Norman) bullied at school, but he’s also dealing with far-from-supportive parents (Fatal Attraction’s Lizzy Caplan, above, terrifyingly evil, and The Boys’ Antony Starr, also horrific), plus the disappearance of a girl down the block and insomnia brought on by a late-at-night noise in the wall. Is something — or someone — lurking behind the vintage wallpaper?

Produced by Seth Rogen, Cobweb is loosely inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s The Tell-Tale Heart, which features the sound of a heartbeat emanating from under the floorboards. Here, the wall-knocking turns into a cry for help (and a warning) from a relative he never knew he had.

All of a sudden, it’s up to Peter to save his own life. He comes across a dead body — and does some pretty evil things himself — before his homeroom teacher (Cleopatra Coleman) steps in

to help. If you get a kick out of jump scares, get ready for a thoroughly enjoyable 98 minutes. —Lambeth Hochwald

October 21

Life Upside Down, 2022

Totally Under Control, 2020

October 25

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1

October 26

FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event (FX Productions)

It’s like sitting around a campfire from the comfort (and safety) of your couch! This spinoff of FX’s American Horror Story returns for a four-episode Huluween event featuring brand-new tales of terror (available all at once). Previous installments of the anthology have revisited moments and cast members from past AHS seasons, including Murder House’s Dylan McDermott and Denis O’Hare from Coven. What fears will this quartet stoke?

My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1

The President’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4

The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2

Master Gardener, 2022

October 27

Shoresy: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere

Begin Again, 2014

Susie Searches, 2022

October 31

Jiro Dreams of Sushi, 2011

Leaving This Month:

October 3

Escape From Planet Earth, 2013

Game Night, 2018

October 4

Area21 Live on Planet Earth, 2023

October 7

Black Bear, 2020

Standing Up, Falling Down, 2019

Swift, 2019

October 8

The Exorcist III, 1990

The Infiltrator, 2016

Two for the Money, 2005

Wish Upon, 2017

October 11

After, 2019

October 12

The Bob’s Burgers Movie, 2022

October 14

A Kind Of Murder, 2016

October 15

99 Homes, 2014

Glengarry Glen Ross, 1992

I Smile Back, 2015

Just Getting Started, 2017

Learning to Drive, 2014

Man of the Year, 2006

October 20

Officer Downe, 2016

October 26

Hell Baby, 2013

Malignant, 2021

October 27

Stars at Noon, 2022

October 30

Love, Gilda, 2018

Rio 2, 2014

October 31

Bad Reputation, 2018

Bewitched, 2005

Carnage, 2011

Center Stage: On Pointe, 2016

Chloe, 2010

Closer, 2004

Clive Barker’s The Plague, 2006

Cover Versions, 2018

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, 2011

Eragon, 2006

Evil Dead, 2013

Frank, 2014

Hotel Transylvania, 2012

John Dies At The End, 2012

Killers, 2010

Labyrinth, 1986

Leprechaun II, 1994

Leprechaun Returns, 2019

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space, 1997

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

Leprechaun III, 1995

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003

Leap Year, 2010

Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000

Little Fockers, 2010

Mas Negro Que La Noche, 2014

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Meet the Parents, 2000

Monster House, 2006

Mom and Dad, 2017

Notting Hill, 1999

One For The Money, 2012

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014

Our Idiot Brother, 2011

Pandorum, 2009

Practical Magic, 1998

Queen of the Damned, 2002

Shark Tale, 2004

Simply Irresistible, 1999

Stay, 2005

Stealing Harvard, 2002

The Craft, 1996

The Devil Wears Prada, 2006

The Grudge 2, 2006

The Haunting in Connecticut, 2009

The Hills Have Eyes, 2006

The Last Exorcism, 2010

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2012

The Ringer, 2005

Turistas, 2006

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?, 2010

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?, 2007

Unfaithful, 2002

Waking Ned Devine, 1998

Wedding Crashers, 2005

What’s Your Number?, 2011

Zoom, 2006

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009

In Time, 2011

The A-Team, 2010

G.I. Joe: Retaliation, 2013

Enemy of the State, 1998

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019

The Lego Movie, 2014

Seven, 1995