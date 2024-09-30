Gavin Creel Dies: Broadway Star & ‘American Horror Stories’ Actor Was 48

Gavin Creel has died, the Tony Award-winning Broadway star was just 48 years old.

Known for his turns in stage productions of Hello, Dolly!, The Book of Mormon, and Waitress among many others, Creel died on Monday, September 30th at home.

According to the New York Times, Creel’s death was confirmed by his partner, Alex Temple Ward, via a publicist, Matt Polk. Creel’s cause of death was metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, which Creel learned he had in July 2024.

Creel was known onscreen for his roles in films like Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime. Most recently on television Creel featured in two episodes of Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story spinoff series American Horror Stories, which aired in 2021. Creel played Troy Winslow who is described as a family man with skeletons in his closet. He appeared in episodes titled, “Rubber Wo(man): Part One” and “Rubber Wo(man): Part Two.”

Additionally, Creel did soundtrack work on Apple TV+‘s short-lived animated comedy Central Park in which he sang on the track, “A Moment Forever Ago.”

As mentioned, above, Creel was best known for his work on Broadway stages, making his debut and receiving his first Tony nomination in 2002 for his role as Jimmy Smith in the original production of Thoroughly Modern Millie, in which he starred opposite lead performer, Sutton Foster.

Along with featuring in Hello, Dolly!, Creel also found success with other Broadway revivals such as La Cage aux Folles, She Loves Me, and Into the Woods. Creel’s most recent onstage work was in the off-Broadway production of Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice for which he was the creator and songwriter.

Creel is survived by his parents, Nancy Clemens Creel and James William Creel, as well as his sisters Heather Elise Creel and Allyson Jo Creel, and his partner Mr. Ward.