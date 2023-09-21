Remember when you knew that putting on CBS at 8/7c on a Tuesday meant an episode of NCIS? Well, it’s time for that once again.

CBS has announced a few scheduling changes for the fall, and that includes NCIS: Sydney, the first international edition of the hit franchise, moving from Mondays at 10/9c to Tuesdays at 8/7c, with the premiere now set for November 14. (NCIS moved to Mondays at 9/8c beginning with Season 19.) Repeats of NCIS will air at 9/8c, and FBI True will move to 10/9c.

Buddy Games is also going to have a special airing on Thursday, September 28 at 8/7c (instead of 9/8c), followed by Big Brother and The Challenge: USA.

In NCIS: Sydney, with rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Todd Lasance), this team of Americans and Aussies must quickly learn to trust each other, overcoming and harnessing their differences to solve each case. Though jurisdictional tussles and culture clashes make for a rocky start, Mackey will eventually come to respect JD’s nose for the truth, as he does her maverick style.

Meanwhile, sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle) and endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sager) form a fast friendship, while curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes) meets his match in the brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel).

Check out the revised CBS lineup below.

Thursday, September 28

8:00 p.m.: Buddy Games (special airing)

9:00 p.m.: Big Brother (special airing)

10:00 p.m.: The Challenge: USA

Mondays, starting November 13

8:00 p.m.: Lotería Loca

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (encore episodes)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS (encore episodes)

Tuesdays, starting November 14

8:00 p.m.: NCIS: Sydney (new time period premiere)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (encore episodes)

10:00 p.m.: FBI True (new time period)