Should ‘High Potential’ Revisit the Missing Roman Mystery?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for High Potential Season 1, Episode 7, “One of Us.”]

High Potential closed out its midseason finale with a bang after the LAPD was infiltrated by friends of a recently convicted man determined to prove his innocence by holding Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and others hostage with guns and supposed bombs.

Having brought her daughter Ava (Amirah J) along for a tour around the department, Morgan was taken off guard and initially believed her daughter escaped the chaos. But much like Morgan, Ava is a girl driven by her own intuition, choosing not to abandon her mother. Meanwhile, Morgan used her IQ to help break down the clues and ultimately discovered that the convicted man was actually innocent, and working over the phone with Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), they managed to prove it.

Still, the friends of the innocent man faced their punishment for faking a bomb threat and holding police hostage within the department. Thankfully, Morgan and her daughter were entirely unharmed. The only one injured was janitor and nursing student Tom (JD Pardo), who had begun building a flirty relationship with Morgan in the most recent episodes. He was accidentally shot in an effort to overpower one of the gun-wielding hostage-takers.

Will Morgan and Tom get a chance to explore their chemistry? Only time will tell as Tom recovers from being shot, but as Morgan celebrates her more rooted role within the LAPD with a brand-new desk of her own, we can’t help but wonder: Will she continue the search for her missing ex, Roman (who is also the father of her daughter)?

The mystery which spanned across the first three installments of the season was seemingly dropped and has yet to be picked back up. As High Potential enters its brief winter hiatus before returning in the new year with the midseason premiere, we can’t help but hope this mystery will be revisited when the show returns.

Let us know what you think of the ongoing mystery and what you hope to see when High Potential returns in the new year in the comments section, below.

High Potential, Returns Tuesday, January 7, 2025 10/9c, ABC