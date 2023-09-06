‘NCIS: Sydney’ Trailer Teases Conflict in Multinational Task Force (VIDEO)

The world of NCIS is expanding to Australia on CBS this fall.

NCIS: Sydney, produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia, will premiere on Monday, November 13, and CBS has released the official trailer for the international edition of the global hit franchise. It begins with a look at the NCIS and Hawai’i teams before introducing the expansion.

With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Olivia Swann stars as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, with Todd Lasance playing her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey. And as you can see, the two don’t exactly get along. (We’re sure that will change.)

“Tell me you’re not a little excited to be working together,” she says to him. “I don’t even like you,” he insists. “Sure, you do,” she replies. “Come on, partner, beer’s on me.” Watch the trailer above for a look at NCIS and AFP working together, the cases (including one that involves the world’s most venomous snake), a kangaroo, a koala, and more.

Joining Swann and Lasance are Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle as AFP liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel as AFP forensic scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson; and William McInnes as AFP forensic pathologist Dr Roy Penrose.

This is the fifth series in the NCIS franchise. NCIS and Hawai’i will be back for their 21st and third seasons, respectively, on CBS. NCIS: Los Angeles ended after 14 seasons last spring, and New Orleansseven-season run wrapped up in 2021.

NCIS: Sydney, Series Premiere, Monday, November 13, 10/9c, CBS

