Whoopi Goldberg Gets Candid About Leaving ‘The View’ – Fans React

Whoopi Goldberg celebrates turning 69 today (November 13) and seemingly she has retirement on her mind. The actress and TV star even addressed quitting her job on The View during Tuesday’s episode of the hit gab-fest.

Her comment came in a heated Hot Topics discussion on the long-running morning talk show, where the panel, including Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, spoke about the fallout of the 2024 presidential election.

“I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living,” Goldberg said, referring to how she identifies with the struggles of the working class. “If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, okay? So, I’m a working person, you know?”

The Oscar winner went on to say, “My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it’s hard out there.”

She also addressed Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asking her social media followers about their voting practices, saying, “I love what [Ocasio-Cortez] did. Yay. We talk to people all the time who say, ‘This is what’s bothering me.’ But the thing that’s bothering everybody should not be the thing that puts 85 percent of other people in danger. I think that’s what we’re saying.”

The Ghost actress has served as a View co-host since 2007. She is the second longest-tenured co-host after Joy Behar, who is still going strong at 82, though was not part of Tuesday’s panel.

Goldberg is an EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) and has starred in several hit movies, including The Color Purple, Sister Act, Ghosts of Mississippi, The Lion King, and Toy Story 3. More recently, she’s appeared in episodes of Blue Bloods, Harlem, Star Trek: Picard, The Conners, and Hacks. According to Parade, her net worth is estimated to be $60 million.

Whoopi’s insistence that she can’t afford to retire sparked a few raised eyebrows from fans.

“This is weird. I respect Whoopi Goldberg as an actress and because of her background. But she is working because she needs the money? She is paid several million $$$ annually to host the View and Forbes estimates her net worth at $60 million,” wrote one X user.

“So, Whoopi Goldberg who has a mansion in NJ, a home in NY, home in Sardinia, a net worth of over $60 million and makes 8 million a year wishes she could retire but she’s struggling, like so many Americans. Whoopi is also disconnected from reality,” said another.

Another added, “Whoopi “I’m a working person” Goldberg earns a paltry $8 million per year. My heart bleeds for her struggles.”

“Whoopi Goldberg can relate to all of us, she would stop working if she could but she just can’t afford it. At 70 years old 60 million dollars is just not enough, inflation is impacting her too I guess,” wrote another.

In September, longtime NBC Today co-host Hoda Kotb announced she would be stepping away from the show at the end of 2024 to spend more time with her two young daughters. Could this have inspired Goldberg to start considering retiring from her own talk show?

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.