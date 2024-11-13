Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) will be on the other end of Night Action in The Night Agent Season 2.

After the first season ended with Peter becoming a night agent, the Season 2 teaser, which also reveals the premiere date, shows him as the one calling in on that phone line. “It takes a certain kind of person to succeed as a night agent,” the video (which you can watch above) makes clear. Does Peter have what it takes? We’ll have to see for ourselves when The Night Agent Season 2 premieres on Thursday, January 23, 2025, on Netflix.

The Night Agent is based on Matthew Quirk’s novel. After saving The President, Peter is now working in the secretive organization of Night Action, and in Season 2, that “will propel [him] into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply,” according to Netflix.

Creator Shawn Ryan (with MiddKid Productions) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Other EPs for Season 2 are Marney Hochman with MiddKid Productions; Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and Nicole Tossou with Project X; David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media; Paul Bernard, Munis Rashid, and Guy Ferland.

The good news is we already know that the show will return for a third season; it was renewed in October, with production slated to begin in Istanbul at the end of 2024 and then return to film in New York in 2025.

Season 1 was the most-watched series in 2023 (by views) and currently ranks as the seventh most popular English series on Netflix of all time, with 98.2 million views in its first 91 days. It premiered in March 2023, and in its first month, it was #1 in the Global Top 10 for four consecutive weeks and reached the #1 spot in the Top 10 for 87 countries.

What are you hoping to see from Night Agent Season 2? How do you think Peter will do in his new role? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Night Agent, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 23, 2025, Netflix