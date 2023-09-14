Max has officially unleashed the Season 2 trailer for its riotous pirate rom-com Our Flag Means Death as lovesick swashbucklers Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard, a.k.a. Ed (Taika Waititi) officially reunite after their Season 1 separation.

But the rocky relationship is anything but smooth sailing for the duo, who have some major hurdles to overcome as teased in the new look, above. From showrunner and creator David Jenkins, Our Flag Means Death will return beginning Thursday, October 5 with the first three installments, followed by two episodes each week leading up to the October 26 finale.

Following the adventures of these 18th-century pirates, the series chronicled Stede and Ed’s unlikely friendship-turned-romance in Season 1, and in Season 2, they’ll have to survive that love. As fans will recall, Stede left Blackbeard without a word, setting things right with his family before returning to the sea in search of his pirate boyfriend, but Blackbeard wasn’t exactly on the same page, not taking too kindly to the seeming rejection.

In the trailer, above, viewers get a taste of that tension as the men come face-to-face again. Add in some chaotic scenarios and you have a perfect combination of high-stakes comedy.

Returning alongside Waititi and Darby for Season 2 are Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, David Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Leslie Jones. Meanwhile, new additions joining the series in this chapter include Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Anapela Polataivao, Erroll Shand, Minnie Driver, and Bronson Pinchot.

Filmed in Auckland, New Zealand, Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Jenkins, Waititi, Garrett Basch, Dan Halstead, Adam Stein, and Antoine Douaihy. Don’t miss the fun they’ve cooked up onscreen and catch Our Flag Means Death when it returns to Max this October. In the meantime, catch the exciting trailer, above.

Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 5, Max