‘Slow Horses’: Apple TV+ Reveals Premiere Date & First Look Photos For Season 3

Apple TV+ has shared a first look at the upcoming third season of espionage drama Slow Horses, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, December 1, with the first two episodes.

The darkly humorous spy series stars Oscar-winner Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the misanthropic leader in charge of a dysfunctional team of British intelligent agents serving in the MI5’s dumping ground department, Slough House.

Season 3 focuses on a romantic liaison in Instanbul that threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. Lamb and his team of misfits are soon dragged into the fight and find themselves caught in a conspiracy that could jeopardize the future of not just Slough House but of MI5 itself.

In addition to Oldman, the series stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce.

Joining the Season 3 cast are Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul, and Katherine Waterston as Alison Dunn, an MI5 agent who uncovers a dark secret at the heart of the agency.

Based on the Slough House series of novels by Mick Herron, the show is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Jane Robertson, Graham Yost, and Smith serve as executive producers on the series. Saul Metzstein directs season 3.

Slow Horses premiered on April 1, 2022, and has gone on to receive critical acclaim. The show has also picked up several BAFTA Television Award nominations, including Oldman’s first for Best Lead Actor and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Lowden.

A fourth season has already been renewed and will be adapted from Herron’s fourth novel in the series, Spook Street.

Check out some of the Season 3 first-look images below.

Slow Horses, Season 3, Premiere, Friday, December 1, Apple TV+