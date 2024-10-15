Less than a week after the Slow Horses Season 4 finale dropped on Apple TV+, the streaming service has picked up another season of the Gary Oldman-led drama.

Slow Horses has been renewed for its sixth season (the fifth was announced in January 2024). The series is based on Mick Herron’s Slough House books, with the sixth season adapting Joe Country and Slough House, the sixth and seven novels.

According to the official description of the season, it “sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner [Kristin Scott Thomas] embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.”

The darkly humorous spy drama follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman plays its brilliant but cantankerous leader Jackson Lamb. The members of this unit end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes and frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The ensemble cast also includes Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Joanna Scanlan and Jonathan Pryce.

“Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+, in a statement.

Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Adam Randall, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski, and Oldman serving as executive producers. Season 6 is adapted for television by co-executive producer Gaby Chiappe, with Adam Randall returning to direct.

What are you hoping to see in the upcoming seasons of Slow Horses? Let us know in the comments section below.

Slow Horses, Season 5, TBA, Apple TV+