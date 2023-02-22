The Chrisley family isn’t about to let a combined 19-year prison sentence get in the way of their reality television endeavors, at least not according to Savannah Chrisley.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley revealed that production companies are interested in a new show, which would follow the family while the parents are locked up for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Savannah was joined on her podcast by her niece Chloe Chrisley, and Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye, also made an appearance. When the three of them joked about naming the next show, Nanny Knows Best, Savannah announced, “Well, you do know, we’re talking to a few production companies about doing another show.”

“Tons of production companies have reached out and networks that want to do a show,” she later added, while Nanny Faye said, “I’m ready to go work. I’m ready to walk down that highway any day… I’m ready… We’ll say ‘Well look at these Bounce Back Chrisleys.'”

Savannah went on to say that the new show would feature a more emotional approach than the “comedy” of Chrisley Knows Best. “We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it,” she explained.

“Also, too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there’s a level of humor to it as well.”

Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison back in November. Todd is currently serving 12 years at FPC Pensacola in Florida, while Julie is serving seven years in Lexington, Kentucky, at Federal Medical Center Lexington.

Chrisley Knows Best is currently airing the second half of its 10th season, which was filmed prior to Todd and Julie’s sentencing.

Chrisley Knows Best, Mondays, 11 pm et, USA Network