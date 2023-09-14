‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Stuns Alyssa Farah Griffin With Personal Question (VIDEO)

Whoopi Goldberg posed a question to her co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, that nobody saw coming.

During the September 14 episode of The View, Goldberg, serving as moderator, interrupted a discussion on Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s imminent retirement to ask Griffin randomly, “are you pregnant?” Everyone at the table’s jaw dropped as Griffin, in equal awe, exclaimed, “No! Oh my God!” The studio also erupted with reactions in front of the panel. “You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant,” she said before questioning, “Why do I look pregnant?”

“Yes,” Goldberg quickly replied. “I just got a vibe… I’m so sorry.” Griffin then went on to clarify her answer to Whoopi’s question, saying, “I am very open to being pregnant soon,” she said. “I am not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it.”

“Forgive me,” Goldberg proclaimed. “I’m just… you have this… I see a glow.”

Griffin began to laugh, then jokingly replied, “I’ll take a test when I get home — just to be sure!” Check out a clip of the moment below.

Whoopi Goldberg had a very personal question for Alyssa Farrah Griffin on #TheView today and believe me when I tell you, neither Alyssa nor anyone else watching saw it coming. pic.twitter.com/es6EHoKGAc — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) September 14, 2023

The View returned for its 27th season on Tuesday, September 5.

Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Griffin, and Sunny Hostin were all present, but without Goldberg, as she was battling COVID for a second time. Goldberg previously missed episodes of The View due to COVID-19 in November 2022.

“It’s back,” Behar said. “But she’s on the mend. She’s on the tail end, and she’ll probably be back here this week, but sorry she’s not here for those of you who were looking forward to seeing her.”

The View introduced a brand-new table for its 27th season of conversations surrounding Hot Topics and must-see television.

