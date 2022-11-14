Whoopi Goldberg Misses ‘The View’ Due to COVID Diagnosis

The View was missing two key hosts on Monday, as co-host Sara Haines announced that both Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg wouldn’t be on the panel.

Behar has been working a reduced schedule this season, on air from Tuesday to Friday — so her absence was no surprise. But Goldberg, the show’s moderator, is usually around for Monday’s episodes. A representative for the ABC show confirmed to Deadline that the host is off after being diagnosed with COVID. She last appeared on the show on Thursday, November 10, when the group celebrated her upcoming 67th birthday, which took place on November 13.

It’s not the first time Goldberg has missed the program due to COVID. In late 2021, she contracted Omicron and had to leave the show before the end of the year, returning a week into the 2022 schedule.

While she seemed to be feeling fine at the time, Goldberg talked about how she fared with her first battle with the virus over the holidays back in January while she was still at home quarantining:

“I left a couple of weeks ago just before the break because somebody I had been around tested positive for coronavirus,” she noted.

“I’ve been gone a long time, I feel. They have to test us and they sent people to test me. And they tested me and it was like, ‘Oh, no, you’re not coming back. We’re not sending anybody to your house, you have corona.’ I just feel like, you can only do what you can do and whatever your body decides it’s going to do is what you have to roll with.”

No word on when Goldberg will be able to return to The View, but with the recent diagnosis, the show will likely be two weeks minimum without its moderator. Wishing her a speedy recovery!

