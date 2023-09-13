The Season 2 premiere of ABC‘s Celebrity Jeopardy! is quickly approaching, and with it, the star-studded contestants for the quarterfinals have been announced.

The Morning Show‘s Mark Duplass, Schitt’s Creek‘s Emily Hampshire, and Ghosts‘ Utkarsh Ambudkar will be featured in the Season 2 premiere on September 27, with all competing for the chance to win the grand prize of $1 million for the charity of their choice. Ken Jennings is officially stepping in to host Celebrity Jeopardy! this fall; Mayim Bialik did so for Season 1.

The news shouldn’t come as a major surprise to viewers who didn’t see Bialik in the final weeks of Season 39 of Jeopardy!, which she co-hosts with Jennings. As previously reported, The Big Bang Theory actress took a step back from hosting to stand in solidarity with the striking writers and now continues to do so while also supporting her fellow SAG-AFTRA members, who are also striking.

Actor Wil Wheaton picked a bone with Jennings, taking to Facebook in May to clear his thoughts amid the ongoing writers’ strike and Jennings’ decision to host: “This is a VERY small town, Ken Jennings, and we will all remember this. Your privilege may protect you right now, but we will *never* forget.” Wheaton, who is known for his roles in shows like The Big Bang Theory and The Sandman, previously appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy!.

Meanwhile, Jeopardy! Season 40 kicked off on Monday, September 11, with a Second Chance Tournament; however, Jennings didn’t acknowledge that the episode, as well as the ones that follow, are using recycled clues and material written before the writers’ strike and why old players are returning, as showrunner Michael Davies explained on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast in August.

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 27, 8/7c, ABC