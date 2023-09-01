‘The View’ Season 27 Gets New-Look Set, Plus What Else Is Different?

Martin Holmes
Comments
The View hosts on Season 27 - Alyssa Farah Griffin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Sara Haines
CBS
Alyssa Farah Griffin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Sara Haines

The View

 More

The View will look a little different when it returns for its 27th season on September 5, but this time, it isn’t the cast that is changing but rather the studio set.

Hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sunny Hostin will all be back to discuss the latest hot topics, and they’ll be doing so on a brand new set. And according to Entertainment Weekly, this new set also includes a brand new table.

Details of what the new set and table will look like have been kept secret for now, so viewers will need to tune into The View when it returns next Tuesday to get their first glimpse of the makeover.

The View‘s official Twitter/X account hyped up the new season by sharing new cast photos featuring the six women posing together in a golden room. There was also a separate photo of Behar, captioned, “The OG is back!”

In addition to the new set, Season 27 will also be expanding The View‘s companion podcast, Behind the Table, which launched in September 2021. The podcast will now offer daily episodes, providing “insider perspectives from those who know the iconic talk show best.”

The View‘s X account shared a sneak peek of the first Behind the Table episode (which drops on September 4), featuring an interview with Griffin reflecting on her first year as a panelist.

“It might look scarier from the outside, if that makes sense,” Griffin said in the clip. “The advice that I got from friends, from former colleagues, from our bosses, was ‘don’t shy away from sharing the truth as you know it.'”

The View, Season 27, Premieres, Tuesday, September 5, 11 a.m. et/pt, ABC.

The View - ABC

The View where to stream

The View

Alyssa Farah Griffin

Ana Navarro

Joy Behar

Sara Haines

Sunny Hostin

Whoopi Goldberg

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Eric Braeden on red carpet
1
‘Y&R’ Star Eric Braeden Says ‘Hell No’ to Retiring After Beating Cancer
Utah v Florida college football
2
Viewers Furious After Disney Pulls ESPN, ABC & More From Spectrum in Contract Dispute
Harvey Guillen and Kayvan Novak as Guillermo and Nandor in 'What We Do in the Shadows'
3
‘WWDITS’ Co-EP Breaks Down Season 5 Finale Reveals & Teases Season 6
Chris Osmond in the 'Claim to Fame' Season 2 finale
4
‘Claim to Fame’ Star on What Cast’s Blindspot Taught Him About Fame
Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2
5
‘Wheel of Time’ Turns Again, ‘Disenchantment’s Final Spell, More Power to ‘Force,’ New Horizons for ‘Heels’