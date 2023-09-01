‘The View’ Season 27 Gets New-Look Set, Plus What Else Is Different?

The View will look a little different when it returns for its 27th season on September 5, but this time, it isn’t the cast that is changing but rather the studio set.

Hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sunny Hostin will all be back to discuss the latest hot topics, and they’ll be doing so on a brand new set. And according to Entertainment Weekly, this new set also includes a brand new table.

Details of what the new set and table will look like have been kept secret for now, so viewers will need to tune into The View when it returns next Tuesday to get their first glimpse of the makeover.

The View‘s official Twitter/X account hyped up the new season by sharing new cast photos featuring the six women posing together in a golden room. There was also a separate photo of Behar, captioned, “The OG is back!”

In addition to the new set, Season 27 will also be expanding The View‘s companion podcast, Behind the Table, which launched in September 2021. The podcast will now offer daily episodes, providing “insider perspectives from those who know the iconic talk show best.”

The View‘s X account shared a sneak peek of the first Behind the Table episode (which drops on September 4), featuring an interview with Griffin reflecting on her first year as a panelist.

As we expand our #BehindTheTable podcast series to daily episodes, get a preview of @AlyssaFarah Griffin reflecting on her first year as a #TheView co-host with executive producer @BrianTeta. Their conversation debuts Monday, Sept. 4

“It might look scarier from the outside, if that makes sense,” Griffin said in the clip. “The advice that I got from friends, from former colleagues, from our bosses, was ‘don’t shy away from sharing the truth as you know it.'”

The View, Season 27, Premieres, Tuesday, September 5, 11 a.m. et/pt, ABC.