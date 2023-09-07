Netflix has unveiled the official trailer and first-look images for Love Is Blind Season 5, which premieres on Friday, September 22, with the first four episodes. And there’s trouble brewing already for some of the new season’s stars.

“When you love somebody, you don’t just leave without telling them anything,” says one of the 28 new singles in the teaser (watch below), signaling another season of high drama and tense relationships.

The clip shows the new batch of contestants getting to know each other in their pods, with some immediately hitting it off and others… not so much. We then get a glimpse of the newly engaged couples meeting in person for the first time and moving in together.

It appears things go well for at least a few of the couples, as we hear several declarations of love. “I’ve never felt this kind of love,” says one contestant.



But there is turmoil elsewhere, as one guy seems to put his foot in it by telling his new fiancée she “looks better without makeup.” Meanwhile, two men think one woman is playing them against each other, with one of them saying, “She planned for us both to be here because she couldn’t let me go.”

Produced by Kinetic Content and hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind follows singles who want to be loved for who they are and choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. After talking in the pods, the newly engaged couples, over several weeks, move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond they developed in the pods.

“As the experiment continues to expand, each participant’s individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key — whether they find love outwardly or within,” Netflix teases for Season 5. “In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before.”

You can read more about the full cast here and check out the first-look images below.