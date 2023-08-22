Netflix Reveals Trailer for ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar,’ Plus Season 5 Premiere Date

It’s almost that time again for a brand new season of Netflix‘s Love Is Blind, but first, fans will get a chance to check in with the Season 4 couples and singles in Love Is Blind: After the Altar, premiering Friday, September 1, 2023.

The After the Altar special will provide updates on various Season 4 couples, such as Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, letting viewers know how things are going and whether their relationships are still holding up.

According to the official synopsis, the married couples toast their one-year anniversaries, while the singles reflect on the past year while reuniting for a flag football celebration. However, unexpected twists and surprises are in store, leaving the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Will the remaining tension be squashed? Have marriages and friendships grown together or grown apart? Fans can find out on September 1, and in the meantime, they can catch a sneak peek at the newly released trailer (watch above).

Then, on Friday, September 22, Love Is Blind‘s fifth season will premiere its first four episodes. New episodes will roll out each Friday across ten episodes, following the couples’ journey for love.

The official description says singles looking for love have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Houston and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts for the hit reality dating series. There is no word yet on whether the show will be attempting another live reunion special after the disaster that took place last season.

In addition to the new season, Netflix will be releasing a new interactive story game based on the unscripted series. Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind will let players put themselves in the pods as the newest singles and experience all the romance and drama in pursuit of true love and self-discovery.

The game will be available on the App Store and Google Play starting September 19.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Premieres, Friday, September 1, Netflix

Love Is Blind, Season 5, Premieres, Episodes 1-4, Friday, September 22, Netflix