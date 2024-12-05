Jimmy Kimmel Gives Verdict on Trump’s Latest Grift & Addresses Biden ‘Mistake’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Wednesday night’s (December 4) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by poking fun at Donald Trump‘s latest grift, a new fragrance collection, titled “Fight Fight Fight.”

The late-night host played a video of the president-elect’s “important announcement,” where he advertised his $199 bottles of cologne and perfume. Named after his words to rallygoers in the moments after his first assassination attempt, “Fight Fight Fight” claims to provide “strength and success and confidence” for men and women.

“Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to grab one for your loved ones too; they’ll thank you, and they’ll even smell good,” Trump said in the video clip.

“Oh, you thought after he won the election that was gonna stop?” Kimmel said, referring to Trump’s latest grift. “He’s selling fragrances like J.Lo!”

He continued, “For anyone who is buying this crap he sells, just give the man your ATM card and pin number already and get it over with, will you?”

The comedian also returned his attention to President Joe Biden and the “mistake” he made when pardoning his son, Hunter Biden.

“Instead of explaining this by talking about what happened to Hunter in the past and what he was convicted for, what he should have been talking about what might happen to him in the future,” Kimmel explained.

“He said he was pardoning his son because he was selectively prosecuted,” he added. “What he should have said is, ‘I’m pardoning him because I know if I don’t, you animals are gonna keep tormenting him for the rest of his life, and the reason I know this is because you’re currently doing it.'”

Kimmel went on to say the House has been investigating Hunter since January 2023. “In two years, they still haven’t come up with anything,” the host said. “You think that was gonna stop? Not a chance.”

In conclusion, Kimmel asked, “So, did Joe Biden do the right thing? No. He did not do the right thing. But if my son was in this situation, would I do what Joe Biden did? You goddamn right I would. 100%.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and share your thoughts in the comments section below.