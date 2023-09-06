‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

Jeremy Renner will be back as Mike McLusky, as Paramount+ has renewed Taylor Sheridan‘s Mayor of Kingstown for Season 3.

The acclaimed drama series co-created by Sheridan and Hugh Dillon is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for the streaming platform. Considered one of the top-performing original dramas on the service overall, Mayor of Kingstown ranked third, while in season, behind Sheridan’s other two series, 1923 and Tulsa King.

Following the McLusky family, Mayor of Kingstown tracks the powerbrokers of Kingstown, Michigan, where the incarceration business is the only thriving industry. The show tackles themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, providing a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Alongside Renner, the series stars Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky, Dillon as Ian, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, Emma Laird as Iris, Tobi Bamtefa as Bunny, Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert, and Aidan Gillen as Milo. The popular series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, and Regina Corrado.

Mayor of Kingstown debuted in 2021 with its first season on Paramount+. It returned for Season 2 at the beginning of this year around the same time as Renner’s near-fatal snow plow accident. Season 2’s finale dropped on Paramount+ in March. A premiere date for Season 3 hasn’t been set at this time.

Mayor of Kingstown is just one title among a growing list of originals made by Sheridan for the streamer, including Special Ops: Lioness, 1923, 1883, Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone, and the upcoming titles Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Land Man. Sheridan is also behind Paramount Network‘s hit series Yellowstone.

Mayor of Kingstown, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming now, Paramount+