‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Jeremy Renner in 'Mayor of Kingstown'
Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +

Mayor of Kingstown

 More

Jeremy Renner will be back as Mike McLusky, as Paramount+ has renewed Taylor Sheridan‘s Mayor of Kingstown for Season 3.

The acclaimed drama series co-created by Sheridan and Hugh Dillon is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for the streaming platform. Considered one of the top-performing original dramas on the service overall, Mayor of Kingstown ranked third, while in season, behind Sheridan’s other two series, 1923 and Tulsa King.

Jeremy Renner in 'Mayor of Kingstown'

(Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +)

Following the McLusky family, Mayor of Kingstown tracks the powerbrokers of Kingstown, Michigan, where the incarceration business is the only thriving industry. The show tackles themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, providing a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Alongside Renner, the series stars Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky, Dillon as Ian, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, Emma Laird as Iris, Tobi Bamtefa as Bunny, Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert, and Aidan Gillen as Milo. The popular series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, and Regina Corrado.

Hugh Dillon Details Long History With Taylor Sheridan, From 'Flashpoint' to 'Yellowstone'
Related

Hugh Dillon Details Long History With Taylor Sheridan, From 'Flashpoint' to 'Yellowstone'

Mayor of Kingstown debuted in 2021 with its first season on Paramount+. It returned for Season 2 at the beginning of this year around the same time as Renner’s near-fatal snow plow accident. Season 2’s finale dropped on Paramount+ in March. A premiere date for Season 3 hasn’t been set at this time.

Mayor of Kingstown is just one title among a growing list of originals made by Sheridan for the streamer, including Special Ops: Lioness, 1923, 1883, Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone, and the upcoming titles Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Land Man. Sheridan is also behind Paramount Network‘s hit series Yellowstone.

Mayor of Kingstown, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming now, Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown - Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown where to stream

Mayor of Kingstown

Jeremy Renner

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings - Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Make Big New Changes to Season 40
The late actress Gayle Hunnicutt
2
‘Dallas’ Actress Gayle Hunnicutt Dies at 80
Bob Barker on 'The Price Is Right'
3
‘The Price Is Right’ Host Bob Barker’s Cause of Death Revealed
Savannah Chrisley and her brother Chase Chrisley
4
Savannah Chrisley Says She Warned Brother Chase About Getting Engaged Too Quick
Svengoolie's Halloween BOOnanza
5
Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza on MeTV — Get the Full Schedule