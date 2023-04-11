Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (April 10) night, where he talked about his horrific snowplow accident and a funny message he received from his Avengers: Endgame co-star Paul Rudd.

Renner received a huge round of applause from the studio audience as he walked onto the set with a cane. Kimmel praised the actor, saying, “Now, if there was any question as to who the toughest Avenger was, that’s settled now. Forget [Chris] Hemsworth, forget these guys; it’s you; you’re the guy.”

Speaking of his Avengers co-stars, Renner brought along a funny video that Ant-Man actor Rudd sent him while he was recovering in hospital.

“Rudd, who I love so much, he happened to be in town promoting his movie, and he came by a couple of times in the hospital and always making my day, because he’s one of the funniest guys around,” Renner said. “And he made a fake [Cameo] video… I didn’t even ask him to… like I paid him money for a Cameo.”

“Hey Jerry, I heard you’re a little banged up. Got in a fight with a snow blower, apparently?” Rudd says in the video. “Take care, take it easy for a while, and maybe next time, just let the snow melt. Feel better, Jerry.”

Earlier in the interview, the Hawkeye actor described his experience of being crushed under a snowplow on New Year’s Day as he tried to help his nephew. He revealed that he was there for 45 minutes before he was helicoptered to a nearby hospital, where he found out he’d broken over 30 bones, pierced his liver, and collapsed a lung.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Renner remained positive, shrugging off his collapsed lung and saying, “I have another one.” Instead, he was more worried about his nephew and the rest of his family, noting that he put himself in their shoes as they watched him in the ICU.

He also revealed he had to be moved to a different hospital after the first one gave him the creeps. “It was a sort of ‘under construction’ ICU; they weren’t done with the ICU area when I got there,” he said of the first hospital. “They put me in like a janitor’s closet, no bathroom in it, and the lights are flickering, everyone’s moaning… I’m like, ‘This is like a haunted house!'”

“And it’s called ICU, like, “I SEE YOU!” It’s a creepy, haunted house. I wanna get out of this place,” he continued before adding, “I’m going back to this hospital this week to apologize to every one of those nurses.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35 c, ABC