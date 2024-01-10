‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 3 Begins Production: See Jeremy Renner on Set (PHOTO)

Jeremy Renner is back at work on Mayor of Kingstown just over a year after that near-fatal snowplow accident on January 1, 2023 (he broke over 30 bones and had a collapsed lung).

“Day one on set … nervous today,” Renner wrote in the caption alongside a photo of himself on set, in a suit as Mike McLusky. “Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.” Check out the photo below.

Production is underway on Season 3 of the Paramount+ series in Pittsburgh on the series from Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. Season 2 ended in March 2023, with the news of the renewal coming in September. The series follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the incarceration business is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

The cast of Mayor of Kingstown, in addition to Renner, includes series regulars Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, and Hamish Allan-Headley. Dianne Wiest starred in the first two seasons but will not be back for the third.

Mayor of Kingstown is one of the top-performing original dramas on Paramount+ overall, and while in season, it was third only to Sheridan’s other hit shows, 1923 and Tulsa King.

Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, and Regina Corrado are joining Sheridan and Dillon as executive producers. Erickson also serves as showrunner.

As Dillon told TV Insider in January 2023, his Yellowstone death resulted in Sheridan wanting him for Mayor of Kingstown. “I remember Taylor saying, ‘You need to produce. I need you to learn how to do this. I want you to come and finish work on Yellowstone, but you’re going on to Mayor. I’ve written you an honorable death,'” he said.

Mayor of Kingstown, Season 3, TBA, Paramount+