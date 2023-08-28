‘The Idol’ Canceled After One Season at HBO

Add The Idol to the list of shows that are only one season.

HBO has canceled the drama, according to Deadline. “The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work,” a spokeswoman for HBO said in a statement.

There was controversy surrounding the series from Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) and its sex scenes before it even premiered, with the original director Amy Seimetz exiting.

Then, after the second episode aired, there were rumors it had already been canceled, prompting HBO to release a statement that it had not. “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined,” read the tweet in June. “It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

The Idol starred Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria. It followed the complicated relationship between a self-help guru and leader of a cult and a rising pop idol.

This cancellation comes after the first season’s finale ended on a surprising note in July, with Jocelyn and Tedros’ relationship becoming even more twisted and her possibly having lied about her mother abusing her. The series was originally set to have six episodes, but the fifth ended up being the finale.