Will Ryan Eggold Return for ‘Cross’ Season 2?

Well, Ed Ramsey is still alive, so there’s always the possibility that Ryan Eggold could pop up in Cross Season 2.

The first season ended with Ed, a.k.a. the Fanboy killer, who made his victims look like serial killers, caught and learning that Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) was not going to let him have his legacy. Rather, he was only going to prison with one murder and one kidnapping to his name. While Season 2 has already been filmed, Eggold remained coy about whether or not we’ll see him again.

“I’m not allowed to say anything,” he admitted when he stopped by TV Insider. (Watch that full video interview here.) “My honest answer is I don’t know. The possibility exists. We’ve discussed things, but yeah, I don’t know what to say.”

Eggold pointed out that with Ed in jail, “What would be fun … is Cross is so smart and sort of a great profiler and can break down people’s ego and psychology and things like that, and I think Ramsey is capable of that, too. I think he’s, for all his faults, intelligent and capable. And so I think the two of them, I don’t know. I don’t what it would entail, working together or something to understand the mind of a killer or something. It’d be fun. Selfishly, I just want more scenes with Aldis. It’s fun.”

We’d also like to see how Ed would handle that, and Eggold admitted he has no idea how he would but it’s something he’d love to explore. “And how would Ed be in jail? Powerless,” he added. “I mean, this is a guy who gets off on being in control and having all the power. So now that he’s cuffed and in jail and completely powerless… And then it would be interesting to see how does he use whatever situation came his way to his advantage and manipulate and get a better situation. So yeah, I have no idea, but all I know is I have great love for those guys and for the characters, so it’d be fun.”

