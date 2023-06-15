Has ‘The Idol’ Been Canceled After 2 Episodes? HBO Responds to Rumor

Although news has been circulating that HBO‘s The Idol has been canceled only two episodes into its first season, the network has confirmed that is not the case.

The controversial series starring The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and Lily-Rose Depp was initially reported to not be returning for a second season by Page Six. However, HBO took to Twitter to dispel the rumors: “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

In the original report, the series was slated to end after its first season, according to an inside source. “This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always … a limited series,” said the source. But another source, from HBO, told the outlet, “the door is definitely still open — it’s definitely not a decision [yet]. At this point, this is normal in our process… We’re only two episodes in.”

The Idol features a cultish club promoter and a pop star on the rise. The show (created by Tesfaye and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson) is meant to be an edgy look at how women are treated in the music industry (Depp’s Jocelyn is compared to Britney Spears in the first episode).

The show features an eye-grabbing supporting cast with Dan Levy, Hank Azaria, Troye Sivan, Hari Nef, Di’Vine Joy Randolph, Jane Adams, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Eli Roth, and more in its ranks, but initial reactions to the first episode say the supporting cast can’t make up for The Weeknd’s poor acting (Variety called it “nonexistent”) and seemingly equally nonexistent plot.

The second episode has also been criticized for its overt displays of sex. The sex scenes, which have been described in a detailed Rolling Stone article, led to original director Amy Seimetz exiting the project.

The Idol, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and Max

