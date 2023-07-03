‘The Idol’ Ends With Confusing Twist — Should It Get a Season 2? (POLL)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Idol Season 1 finale.]

After five controversial and much-talked-about episodes, HBO‘s The Idol came to a close on Sunday, July 2, but a final twist left many viewers baffled.

The fifth and final episode sees Lily-Rose Depp‘s popstar Jocelyn prepping for a meeting with record execs and tour managers, hoping to prove she is ready to tour. She also abandons her muse Tedros (The Weeknd), at least temporarily, though she later invites him on stage with her at SoFi Stadium, referring to him as the “love of her life.”

But Tedros confusion aside, there was one other moment that left fans at home scratching their heads. Earlier in the season, Jocelyn told a story of how her mother used to beat her with a hairbrush. Later, Tedros beat Jocelyn with the same hairbrush so she could “push through the pain” and turn her trauma “into inspiration.”

The hairbrush makes a reappearance in the season finale, as Tedros spots it on the table in Jocelyn’s dressing room at SoFi. “Did you say this is the hair bush your mum used to beat you with?” Tedros asks, to which Jocelyn replies, “I did.”

However, Tedros points out that the brush “is brand new,” and Jocelyn simply turns to him without saying a word. The implication here is that Jocelyn lied about the abuse and used the story to manipulate Tedros, which changes a lot about the season’s narrative.

“What was that with the brush like did she not actually get ab**** by her mom was it all for her just to get what she wants??” tweeted one fan.

“Wait so Jocelyn was the f*****g villain and the entire hairbrush s*** was supposed to be a way for her to get control of Tedros and so now she’s back together with him?????” wrote another viewer.

“Can anyone explain the ending of #TheIdol !? NONE OF THAT made sense – was it actually Jocelyn who set Rob up…. to… take down Tedros? What 3D chess is that?! The hairbrush? – So she was never abused by her Mother?” added another.

Some fans felt the hairbrush twist was just added for shock value, as earlier in the season, Xander (Troye Sivan) backed up Jocelyn’s story about her mother’s abuse.

“So the hair brush story was a lie, right? Then why would Xander apologize and say no one did anything for the abuse? Why would he allow himself being tortured?” asked one fan.

The hairbrush scene was just one of many controversial moments from the HBO drama, which was created by Sam Levinson and The Weeknd. The show also featured wild sex parties, shock collars, self-pleasure with a glass of ice, and blindfolded torture. And the final episode added false rape accusations to the list, as Sophie (Sophie Mudd) falsely accused Jocelyn’s ex-boyfriend Rob (Karl Glusman) of assault.

With all the controversy and backlash, the fate of the series is still up in the air. Given the events of Season 1 (both on screen and off), do you think HBO should renew The Idol for a second season? Let us know in the poll below.

