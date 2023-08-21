Suits fans hoping for a return of the hit legal drama might have to curb their enthusiasm, as the show’s creator Aaron Korsh has said there are currently no plans for a reboot.

The USA Network series ran for nine seasons before ending in 2019. It has found a second wind since it made its debut on both Netflix and Peacock in June, with the drama breaking Netflix’s all-time streaming record, racking up 3.14 billion minutes watched during the week of June 26 to July 2.

This renewed interest has seen many fans calling for a new season of the show, which starred Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht as smooth-talking attorneys. The cast also included Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Meghan Markle as paralegal Rachel Zane.

Answering fan questions on social media on Sunday (August 20), Korsh shot down the hopes of a reboot. “Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works,” he tweeted. “Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…”

One fan responded saying they would “prefer no reboot/anything” as “the show ended where it needed to & I am very satisfied with it. Too often finales/last seasons sink what was a great series, but Suits was wonderful and wrapped up everything beautifully. And very few reboots ever really work.”

Korsh replied to the fan, writing, “I don’t really disagree.”

But even if there are no current plans for a Suits comeback, Korsh shared that he is still interested in spin-off ideas.

“I had an idea for a #Suits spin off that was a prequel exploring young Robert Zane, fresh out of law school in the early 90’s. The network wasn’t interested at the time. I would still do that,” he stated.

The character of Robert Zane was portrayed by Wendell Pierce (The Wire) but was written out after the first season due to Pierce’s availability. He returned in Season 8.

Korsh also said he’d be interested in seeing more seasons of Pearson, the spin-off centered on Gina Torres’ Jessica Pearson, which was canceled after one season. “I wish #Pearson had gotten more seasons,” he wrote. “If they wanted to bring it back I would be very excited, but I did not run it. Dan Arkin did.”

