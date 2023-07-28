Could ‘Suits’ Return for Season 10 After Show is Huge Hit on Netflix?

As legal drama Suits breaks streaming records four years after the USA Network show ended, fans are now wondering if there’s a chance the Meghan Markle-starring series could return.

According to Nielsen, Suits, which originally aired from 2011 to 2019 on the USA Network, has smashed Netflix‘s all-time streaming record, racking up 3.14 billion minutes watched during the week of June 26 to July 2, after it debuted on the streamer last month. And those numbers are likely higher when considering viewers outside the U.S. and those streaming on phones and tablets, which Nielsen excludes.

The previous record was held by Manifest, the supernatural drama that was revived by Netflix after NBC canceled the show after three seasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Manifest tallied up 2.49 billion minutes of watch time.

Suits starred Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht as smooth-talking attorneys. The cast also included Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Markle as paralegal Rachel Zane. Markle left the series after Season 7 following her engagement to Prince Harry.

Rafferty and Torres recently reunited on the picket line for the SAG-AFTRA strike, with the former sharing the moment on her Instagram page.

“Reunited with my @iamginatorres on the picket line,” wrote Rafferty, who played legal secretary Donna Paulsen. “There was a lot of kissing. And I will keep meeting her and kissing her on the picket line until we get a fair deal for all our @sagaftra (and @wgaeast @wgawest) brothers and sisters.”

The reunion and streaming numbers have got many fans excited about the possibility of the hit show returning.

“PLEASE BRING SUITS BACK,” one fan commented on Rafferty’s post. “Jessica [Torres’ character] has to come back and run the firm and we have to see Donna and @iamgabrielmacht relationship, we were cheated. And Mike @halfadams and Rachel (only Meghan) has to come back with their baby. SUITS is just too good to just stop. We have to see what happen to @rickhoffman, Lewis and Shelia.”

“Yay!!!! I love seeing this!! WE NEED A SUITS REUNION!!” said another commenter.

If Netflix or another network/streamer did decide to revive the show, a big question would remain regarding Markle’s involvement. The Duchess of Sussex previously retired from acting after marrying Prince Harry, telling Variety in 2022, “I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not [return to acting].”

However, Markle does have a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, though she is currently focused on non-scripted content. In 2021, Markle and Harry announced their first joint project titled Heart of Invictus, which is set to follow ex-servicemen and women who competed in Harry’s Invictus Games event in 2023.

If the entire cast is unable to return for a Suits reunion, there is always the possibility of a spinoff series. The show already attempted this during Suits’ final season with Pearson, which focused on Gina Torres’ Jessica Pearson after her move from New York law to Chicago politics, though the series was axed after just one season.

