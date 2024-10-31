Patrick J. Adams may be preparing to join the Yellowstone universe with the upcoming spinoff The Madison, but he isn’t closing the door on the Suits franchise either.

The actor who became famous for his role as Mike Ross in the former USA Network hit may not be among the cast of NBC’s forthcoming spinoff Suits: L.A., but Adams tells TV Insider, “I’m fully supportive of that show, and I’ve always told Aaron [Korsh] I’m eager and excited to jump back into the world, put the suit back on — so to speak — if it feels right.”

“People are excited about it. But for now, our focus Suits-wise is this podcast that we launched two weeks ago,” Adams adds, talking of the recently launched podcast Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast he cohosts with costar Sarah Rafferty.

“It’s been so fun. We had never watched the show before, so Sarah and I are just getting into this, trying to get that in front of as many fans as possible and get as many people watching the show with us, and we hope that leads to more opportunities to exist in the Suits universe,” Adams shares candidly. The hope for Adams is to “hopefully bring some of that cast back on and support that spinoff in any way that we can with the podcast.”

The Los Angeles-set spinoff led by Stephen Amell will put the spotlight on a new set of lawyers after the original flagship series chronicled the story of lawyers based out of a New York City firm. Running for nine seasons, the series saw Adams’ Ross exit the show in Season 8 alongside onscreen love Rachel Zane, played by Meghan Markle (above). He later returned for a few episodes in the final season in 2019.

“It’s a job that changed my life forever and I don’t know why, but I just put it in the rear view. It was so big and so crazy, and I couldn’t wrap my head around it that when it was over, I was like, ‘Okay, let’s just move on to the next thing,'” he says. But the show’s recent resurgence in popularity has begun to pull him back in.

“That really forced [Sarah and me] to go, ‘Wait, let’s really reckon with that. What was that, and why have I never watched it, and what am I avoiding? What is that?’ So in every way, I’m sort of turning back and facing Suits in a way that I hadn’t before, and it’s been, thus far, just an amazing process, really fun to reconnect with the fans,” Adams continues.

“Hopefully it leads to more in the Suits universe. Certainly would love to shoot in L.A.,” he adds. “My god, they’re so lucky to be doing that.”

Would you like to see Adams’ Ross return in the Suits spinoff? Sound off in the comments section, and catch up on his podcast here.

Suits, Streaming now, Peacock and Netflix