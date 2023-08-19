Abbi Jacobson Says Blaming ‘A League of Their Own’ Cancellation on Strikes Is ‘Bulls—t’

Abbi Jacobson doesn’t buy the speculation that A League of Their Own was a casualty of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Jacobson, who co-created and starred as catcher Carson Shaw in the Prime Video series, sounded off about the show’s cancellation on Friday, August 18.

“What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much,” she wrote in an Instagram post that evening. “What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today.”

She also addressed the chatter that Prime Video’s reversal of its earlier Season 2 order is strike-related. Deadline, for example, reported that A League of Their Own’s cancellation is “believed to stem from the length of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which have delayed TV production, creating large gaps between seasons and making shows miss their target release dates.”

On Instagram, however, Jacobson wrote, “To blame this cancellation on the strike is bulls—t and cowardly.”

She went on: “But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today. This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value. Thank you for watching. To the five.”

A remake of the 1992 movie of the same name, the period comedy-drama A League of Their Own followed Carson, her Rockford Peaches teammates, and other members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The show’s cast also included Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, and Priscilla Delgado.

On Friday, Prime Video also reversed its renewal of The Peripheral, the sci-fi drama starring Chloë Grace Moretz, another freshman series.