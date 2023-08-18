‘A League of Their Own’ & ‘The Peripheral’ Canceled After Prime Video Reverses Renewals

Prime Video is pulling back on its previous Season 2 renewals for A League of Their Own and The Peripheral, with the streamer canceling both shows.

According to Deadline, the scripted shows’ renewals have been rescinded and are considered a casualty of the ongoing writers and actors strikes as Prime Video’s decision reportedly stems from the length of the work stoppage. The ongoing delays have forced some previously planned projects to miss their target release dates, therefore resulting in this determination.

It isn’t the first time a streamer has gone back on a renewal as various series were canceled despite renewals amid pandemic-related constraints. Per Deadline‘s report, The Peripheral and A League of Their Own may not be Prime Video’s only casualties as more series renewals could be rescinded and there might not be pickups if the work stoppage stretches beyond Labor Day. Freshman series like these two are among the most vulnerable.

A League of Their Own had been renewed for a (shortened) second and final season at Prime Video in March 2023 after debuting in August 2022. Meanwhile, Season 1 of The Peripheral debuted in the fall of 2022, and the show was renewed for Season 2 earlier this year in February. With both of these shows unable to go into production before 2024 amid the strikes, Prime Video wouldn’t have been able to release their second seasons until 2025, reportedly creating too much of a scheduling conflict.

Three years between seasons has been deemed too far a gap for the streamer, leading it to reverse these two previous renewals.

A League of Their Own was created for television by Will Graham and lead star Abbi Jacobson. The series also featured D’Arcy Carden alongside a large ensemble of performers. Meanwhile, The Peripheral was a sci-fi original executive produced by Westworld duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and starred Chloë Grace Moretz among others.

Could the axing of more shows be on the horizon? Stay tuned as we await word on the fate of other titles at the streamer and let us know what you think of the cancellations, below.