11 Shows That Were Un-Renewed: ‘Uncoupled,’ ‘Bupkis’ & More

If you think renewals mean Bupkis these days, you, too, might be frustrated by how many television shows become Uncoupled from their networks after getting approved for another season.

TV fans found out on the same day this month that Bupkis and Uncoupled wouldn’t be coming back for their previously-promised second seasons, and those shows are just two of many that have been un-renewed recently. (Other shows, meanwhile, get canceled even after filming new episodes.)

Here are nearly a dozen shows that have fallen victim to this trend.

Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in 'Uncoupled'
Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Uncoupled

Showtime rescued this comedy — in which Neil Patrick Harris played a man adjusting to single life after getting dumped by his longtime partner — less than a month after its January 2023 cancellation at Netflix. But in March 2024, Showtime gave the show the boot, mere weeks before Season 2 was to start filming, per Deadline.

Pete Davidson as himself in 'Bupkis'
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Bupkis

Peacock gave a second-season order to Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical comedy in June 2023, but Davidson announced in March 2024 — for reasons not totally explained — that Season 2 was a no-go. “Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of,” the comedian said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I do also feel that this part of my life is finished.”

Adam DeVine as Bumper Allen in 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin'
Julia Terjung/Peacock

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

The music stopped for this small-screen continuation of the Pitch Perfect film series in September 2023, when Peacock went back on its January 2023 renewal of the TV show. Deadline attributed the cancellation to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that were ongoing in Hollywood at the time.

Abbi Jacobson as Carson Shaw and D'Arcy Carden as Greta Gill in 'A League of Their Own'
Prime Video

A League of Their Own

This sports comedy-drama struck out with Prime Video in August 2023, getting canceled after the streamer OK’d a shortened second and final season. Sources told Variety the show was a casualty of the strikes, but co-creator Abbi Jacobson wrote on Instagram at the time that blaming the cancellation on the work stoppages was “bulls—t and cowardly.”

Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher in 'The Peripheral'
Amazon Studios

The Peripheral

News of this sci-fi drama’s demise came on the same day as that of A League of Their Own’s. Prime Video had renewed the show — an adaptation of a William Gibson novel, starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a gamer who realizes that a VR simulation has real-world implications — for a second season in February 2023.

Sarah Snook as Nikki in 'Soulmates'
Jorge Alvarino/AMC

Soulmates

AMC was once high on this sci-fi anthology — a series of stories about technology that could identify one’s soulmate — as the network ordered Season 2 in August 2020, two months before Season 1’s debut. But in February 2023, fans found out that AMC had changed its mind amid disappointing Season 1 ratings and co-creator Brett Goldstein’s busy schedule, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan) in 'Inside Job'
Netflix

Inside Job

This conspiracy-parodying animated series, boasting the voices of Lizzy Caplan and Christian Slater, got a June 2022 second-season renewal that Netflix took back the following January. “Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up,” creator Shion Takeuchi wrote on X at the time.

Dominic Monaghan as Paul Serno and Emma McDonald as Bella Sway in 'Moonhaven'
Szymon Lazewski/AMC+

Moonhaven

As part of the same AMC Networks write-downs that canceled 61st Street and Pantheon, the streamer AMC+ pulled the plug on this dystopian sci-fi drama — which featured Dominic Monaghan and Emma McDonald as lunar dwellers — in December 2022 after giving the go-ahead for a Season 2 that July.

Alice Englert as Camille and Nicholas Denton as Valmont as 'Dangerous Liaisons'
Starz

Dangerous Liaisons

In one of the faster backtracks on this list, Starz axed this Pierre Choderlos de Laclos adaptation in December 2022 after renewing it for Season 2 the prior month. Sources told Variety that Starz execs had faith in the series but canceled it when it became clear the show wasn’t finding an audience.

Lana Parilla as Rita Castillo in 'Why Women Kill'
Lisa Rose/Paramount+

Why Women Kill

Paramount+ hasn’t said why it killed Why Women Kill in July 2022 after renewing the dark comedy anthology series in December 2021. The streaming platform only said in a statement to Variety it was a “difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3” and thanked creator Marc Cherry, and the show’s production companies, writers, cast, and crew.

Ben Kingsley as Byron Brown in 'Perpetual Grace, LTD'
Lewis Jacobs/Epix

Perpetual Grace, LTD

In January 2020, back when MGM+ was still called Epix, the news broke that the network was planning a limited-run follow-up for this neo-noir series, which starred Ben Kingsley as a less-than-holy pastor. But creator Steve Conrad said in an X post at the time that Season 2 was “never going to happen” under those terms, and TVLine confirmed in February 2022 that that the show wouldn’t be returning at all.

