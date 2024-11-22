‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Admits He’s Had His ‘Feelings Hurt’ by Former Players’ Complaints

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Survivor Season 47 Episode 10.]

Jeff Probst knows he represents “authority” in Survivor. That comes with being the host and showrunner of the long-running series. In his 47 seasons as host, he’s learned how to roll with the punches when contestants express disappointment, anger, the works after the seasons air, often because they don’t feel their scenes that made it into the final edit provide a fair picture of how they played the game. Still, Probst admits he’s had his “feelings hurt” when he sees players “talking trash” about him during and after the seasons air. He opened up about this in the November 20 episode of the On Fire podcast, the official Survivor aftershow.

This topic came up when Probst and cohosts Charlie Davis and Jay Wolff discussed Teeny and Genevieve’s long, hard talk on the beach in Season 47 Episode 10 right after Sol’s blindside in the previous episode’s tribal council. They weren’t talking about Probst in this tense conversation, but it did spur tearful solo confessional interviews with both of the players as they struggled with how the social aspect of the game was personally impacting them. As Davis said in On Fire, “it is so, so much more difficult to play the game than you could ever imagine” because “those types of deep, intense, concentrated human interactions will change you. They will change how you see yourself, how you see the world.”

Probst shared how seeing player reactions to the show’s edits and their interviews afterwards have changed him.