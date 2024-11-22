[Warning: The below and video above contain MAJOR spoilers for A Man on the Inside, Season 1.]

A Man on the Inside sees Ted Danson suit back up for The Good Place‘s Mike Schur in Netflix‘s new comedy about a retired professor looking for a second career. The job? Undercover investigator at Pacific View Retirement Home in San Francisco.

Danson’s Charles was hired by private investigator Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) to infiltrate the facility after one of the resident’s jewelry was seemingly stolen. But Charles faces his own demons by uprooting his life to go undercover as he’s still reeling from the trauma of losing his wife, who experienced memory loss at the end of her life, as well as a strained relationship with his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis).

But as fans see over the course of the season, Charles makes connections and even cracks the case, encountering a cast of colorful characters along the way. When it came to reteaming with creator Mike Schur, Danson, who starred as demon Michael in NBC‘s former The Good Place jokes that wearing a suit “is” a prerequisite for collaborating with Schur.

“I, Ted, have two gears: suits and pajamas. That’s all I have in my wardrobe,” the actor jokes, before Schur chimes in.

“I think it just sort of fits him. You know, it feels right to have him in a suit… He’s a proper gentleman, and a proper gentleman wears a suit and that just seems right to me,” Schur adds. “So, yeah, I think as long as, as I’m writing for Ted, he’s always gonna be playing men who wear suits.”

By the end of the season, Charles may have wrapped up things on his first assignment, but Julie is quick to call him back for a second, hinting at a possible Season 2 mystery. Whether or not the show will return for more, Schur tells TV Insider, “We’re trying not to count chickens before they hatch and, you know, we won’t know about the future until we know about the future. But I will say that making the first season was super fun.”

The creator goes on to say “It was really a rewarding experience… So, there is no shortage of ideas if the premise is Ted Danson as an undercover detective. Give me as many seasons as you want and I’ll fill them. I promise.”

Danson isn’t the only star from Schur’s past work to play a major role in the show as Brooklyn Nine-Nine vet Stephanie Beatriz stepped into the role of Didi, Pacific View’s director.

“The greatest joy I would say of my writing career has been the writers I’ve worked with [and] the actors… Nary a dud in the bunch. So one of the nice things about doing this for a while is you have this stable of people that you have worked with and gotten to know,” Schur shares. When it came to casting Beatriz, he just knew she’d be the perfect fit for Didi.

“She was on another show, and I kind of tried to make myself forget about it, but I just kept seeing her in that role, and luckily the schedules worked out I pitched it to her and she said yes,” Schur shares. From that point forward it was nothing but fun collaboration for all involved. See what else Danson, Schur, Beatriz, Estrada, and Ellis had to share in the full video interview, above, and catch A Man on the Inside anytime on Netflix.

A Man on the Inside, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix