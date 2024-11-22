For Ed Ramsey, a.k.a. Fanboy, who made his victims look like serial killers, his fate at the end of Cross Season 1 (now streaming on Prime Video) because of the titular detective (the always great Aldis Hodge) may have been worse than death.

“Ed’s sense of the world is perhaps a bit skewed, as you might imagine,” Ryan Eggold (so deliciously chilling in the role) told TV Insider when he stopped by. (Watch the full video interview above.) “And he’s obviously very obsessive and compulsive amongst other things and obsessed with detail and getting things right and making things perfect and meticulously curating people’s image to look like the serial killer that he worships to pay tribute to his heroes, these gods in his mind, and all that. So yeah, I think in his mind, he’s desperate to be worshipped and remembered and a part of this cannon of this pantheon of killers. So yeah, when Cross takes that away, I think he snaps. I think him not being in control is his worst nightmare.”

His last victim was Shannon (Eloise Mumford), who not only had quite the fight in her but also survived him—twice! (Cross caught Ed when he went after Shannon in the hospital after faking his death.) But it was that part of her that attracted Ed even more.

“I think the fight in Shannon really turned him on in a way, and I don’t just mean in a sexual romantic way. I mean, I think that’s what ignites him because he’s kind of like a feral animal in some ways, like a predator, and that’s the prey,” explained Eggold. “I think that the fight in her sort of sets him on fire.”

The season was filled with some great scenes between Alex Cross and Ed Ramsey, particularly in Episode 5.

“That stuff was really fun to shoot, and we were in his evil lair. It was like he had this big mansion and he has this mask on of Ed Ramsey, this socialite, and then he’s down there with Shannon, and Cross is getting under his skin and flustering him and he’s starting to lose his composure,” Eggold recalled. “Aldis has talked about, too, Ramsey gets to push back against Cross and kind of unnerve him. And Cross is also a character who’s almost never rattled. So it was really fun and Aldis is just a great scene partner. He’s a really good actor. He never hits a false note. His feet are firmly planted in the ground.”

Watch the full video interview above for much more with Eggold about Ed, those final two episodes, if he caught the clipboard every time, and if we could see him in Season 2 (which has already been filmed).

