The Brenner brothers are back and ready to take on the holiday season once again. The highly-anticipated Three Wiser Men and a Boy, the sequel to Three Wise Men and a Baby, will premiere on Saturday, November 23 on Hallmark Channel. The holiday film picks up five years later, and Thomas (Miles Marthaller) is in full kid mode.

Taylor (Tyler Hynes), Luke (Andrew Walker), and Stephan (Paul Campbell) are all at different stages of their lives, but they have one goal: to save Thomas’ school holiday musical from disaster. The first movie was a massive cable TV hit, becoming the most-watched cable TV movie of 2022.

Naturally, Hallmark fans want to know if a third movie is in the works. After all, it’s kind of baked into the title! TV Insider was on the Vancouver set of Three Wiser Men and a Boy in April 2024 and asked the trio about the future of the Brenner brothers. (And Thomas, of course!)

“Is there a third story? I don’t know. I think I’ll never say no,” Campbell said. “I’m sure the network will have a strong opinion. It was really challenging to write this story and to really write it in a way that satisfied all the things.”

He added, “I think there’s a world where we all do another project together. We found a magic here, and we love working together. Whether it’s the Brenners or not, I’m not sure. But hopefully, there’s more to come.”

For Hynes and Walker, they’re just waiting to get the okay from Campbell and Kimberley Sustad, who co-wrote the film together.

“If they had a story to tell, they could convince me to do anything,” Hynes told TV Insider. “I have unwavering faith in those two, so anything is possible. But I think there’s more fun to be had with the three of us getting off into new, crazy adventures where we have no bounds.” Walker echoed Hynes’ feelings about a threequel: “If Kimberley and Paul are going to be at the helm of it, I will 100% be.”

Campbell revealed that a sequel “never” crossed his mind when he was writing and also starring in the first film. He admitted that he and Sustad were initially “hesitant” about continuing the story.

“When you write these movies, generally, you tie everything up in a nice, tidy bow,” he explained. “To tell the story of a sequel is challenging because there are certain things the Hallmark Channel wants to see in their movies, and that’s an emotional arc and personal development, and then a romance story, you know? So how do you reset to zero, to retell all of those things, to include all of those components in a sequel? You can’t just go: Brenners go to Vegas. You can’t write that one — trust me, we tried — so we were a little hesitant. But I think the feeling in general was we love these characters, and we love the world, and if there’s a story there, let’s find a way to tell it.”

And they did just that. We have a feeling the love for the Brenner brothers won’t be dying down any time soon. Maybe Three Wisest Men and a Teenager will be next!

Three Wiser Men and a Boy, Movie Premiere, Saturday, November 23, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel