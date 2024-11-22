The Neighborhood is welcoming two new faces to the mix as Season 7 continues on CBS with Jackée Harry and Erinn Hayes set to step into some fun guest star roles.

In an exclusive first announcement, TV Insider can reveal that Harry will play Tina’s (Tichina Arnold) stepmother, Loretta in the episode airing on December 9, “Welcome to the Wicked Stepmother.” In the episode, Tina’s father (Glynn Turman) visits, and she discovers he has age-related impairments, making it crucial to reunite him with his wife, but Tina doesn’t have a good relationship with Loretta.

The pair have an estranged relationship due to the fact that Tina has always blamed Loretta for swooping in way too soon after her mother died and marrying her vulnerable father. And so, it takes a while for Tina to admit and finally consider that maybe Loretta does really love her father.

Meanwhile, Hayes will play Clara, the head of a very prestigious and very exclusive preschool with the educational philosophy that “‘wrong’ is a four-letter word.” This approach clashes with Marty’s (Marcel Spears) philosophy, which is that some things, including what they’re teaching at the school, are unquestionably wrong.

Clara will appear later this season, but stay tuned for more details on the episode she’ll appear in during the weeks ahead.

Harry is best known for playing adoptive mom Lisa to Tia and Tamera Mowry’s characters on the beloved comedy Sister, Sister, which aired from 1994 to 1999. Her other television roles have included parts in Designing Women, That’s So Raven, 2 Broke Girls, Everybody Hates Chris, Pose, Family Reunion, and Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me. This guest role alongside Arnold will mark a reunion of sorts as they both appeared on Everybody Hates Chris.

Meanwhile, Hayes is known for her work on Children’s Hospital, Kevin Can Wait, Huge in France, Medical Police, The Goldbergs, Gaslit, and many more.

Don’t miss Harry and Hayes when they guest star on The Neighborhood as Season 7 continues on CBS.

The Neighborhood, Mondays, 8/7c, CBS