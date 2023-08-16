If you’re looking for something to make you smile today, look no further than the most adorable video from Netflix for the latest season of Heartstopper. And to think: We thought that Nick and Charlie couldn’t get any cuter!

The Netflix series starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, based on the graphic novel series by Alice Oseman, follows the teens from unlikely friends to boyfriends. It also stars William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Rhea Norwood, Sebastian Croft, and Olivia Colman.

Now, the streaming service has put together a video, using voiceovers from the series, featuring dogs as Nick and Charlie in some of their key moments, including Nick’s coming out, the two texting, kissing, the Paris trip, and more. Watch it below.

“It’s been really lovely to see the reaction from some of the slightly older fans of the show because there’s something really beautiful in that reaction — it’s a real sense of joy and pride that young queer people are able to live that kind of life,” Connor previously told TV Insider (before the actors strike).

Locke agreed. “When the show came out and it reached a way larger audience and way wider range age audience than we’d ever expected, it was really… Well, obviously because shows like this didn’t exist back when those people were our age, and so obviously people are going to be attracted to it,” he said (before the strike). “So I find it really beautiful that we’ve managed to create something that means so much to a lot of different types of people.”

The good news is that the series has already been renewed for a third season; Netflix picked it up at the same time as the second in May 2022, a month after the first dropped. So maybe we’ll get another video like this one?

