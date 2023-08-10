Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson) is putting everything he has into the brand for Minx‘s latest episode, “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Sexiness,” and we have your exclusive first look at his efforts.

As the episode logline teases, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) is letting herself get a little sidetracked by a new romantic connection while Doug and Bambi (Jessica Lowe) work together to create “Club Minx,” a potential extension of the brand. Their efforts yield exciting results for onlookers in the sneak peek clip above, which sees Doug working his magic to make male dancers shine and excite the audience.

While Joyce, Constance (Elizabeth Perkins), and Tina (Idara Victor) observe the performance among the audience, Doug watches from the sidelines, miming moves and motivating the dancers. When he goes backstage, he’s asked to do the last looks on one of the dancers by Bambi and Shelly (Lennon Parham).

Their expectant glance at Doug leads him to eye the dancer from head to toe appraisingly before reaching for a sock on the table behind them. Holding it up to the man, Doug says, “Put this in there, don’t be shy,” gesturing to the dancer’s underwear.

When the dancer gives a questioning response, wondering if this is a commentary about his appearance, Doug shuts down his doubts, saying, “It’s not a judgment; it’s stagecraft, you know? Just do what I’m asking.” When the performer finally caves to his request, Doug steps back to take another look before breaking out into a smile because his vision has come together.

Can his idea spark interest among his colleagues? Viewers will have to tune in to find out. Until then, relive every hilarious moment from the series so far by streaming Season 1 and Season 2 episodes anytime on the Starz app.

Minx, Season 2, Fridays, 9/8c, Starz