[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

“Be careful what you ask for. You might just get it,” says star Jake Johnson of the theme for Season 2 of this effervescent comedy about an upstart 1970s erotic women’s magazine called Minx.

At the end of Season 1, Johnson’s cavalier dirty-mag publisher Doug Renetti relinquished control of the transgressive title — a fusion of feminism and full-frontal nudity (think: essays about equal pay and reproductive rights alongside revealing photos of hunky men) — to uptight founding editor Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond). When we pick up in Season 2, which moves to Starz from HBO Max, Joyce is trying to select a swank new publisher while Doug is wallowing in his failures.

“He was humbled by everybody turning on him,” Johnson says. “He did something selfless, but he’s not a selfless individual. Now he’s gotta fix that blunder.”

The duo quickly recognize that they need each other to succeed — Doug as the risk-taking, libertine showman, and Joyce as the brains and heart. “Without Joyce, the future isn’t bright for old Dougy. He’ll be back to publishing Feet Feet Feet and other smut magazines,” Johnson says. “And Joyce realizes the options for a woman trying to run her own magazine in 1973 still aren’t great. Doug can give her the creative power that other publishers won’t.”

They secure new funding for Minx through wealthy widower Constance (cast newcomer Elizabeth Perkins), an imperious-yet-lusty businesswoman. When the company hosts the red carpet premiere of pioneering porno Deep Throat in the second episode, buzzy Minx soars to the center of the cultural conversation. Sales skyrocket, Joyce lands a book deal, Doug launches a merchandise line, and hobnobbing with celebs becomes the norm (Joyce hangs with Linda Ronstadt and dates a rock star; Doug spends time with Carl Sagan).

“Doug’s the hotshot he’s always wanted to be, but he’s not the leader he thought he was,” says Johnson, who played the similarly shambolic (but less ambitious) Nick on long-running comedy New Girl with Zooey Deschanel.

Still, their common ground is Minx. “Joyce loves Minx for its impact on society and what it’s doing for young women,” Johnson says. “Doug loves Minx because it’s a cash cow. It’s like if two people who were opposites had a one-night stand and made a great baby together.”

Johnson credits the flamboyant ’70s fashions, from the wide-lapeled polyester suits and chunky boots to the gold jewelry, for helping him to get into character. “All the bling gives me a real sense of confidence, so I’m ready for some peacocking.”

The magazine’s spectacular success spawns new challenges for all the characters. In the third episode, Joyce frets about a Rolling Stone profile that Doug arranged, written by a reporter who’s done some searing, hard-hitting exposes. Meanwhile, Doug is feeling like a fraud and trying to navigate tricky business deals. Can they maintain control? “Doug and Joyce have sold their baby in a way,” Johnson says. “They make what they think is really great move by bringing in Constance. But they’ve put a wedge in between them and the business.”

After a passionate liaison with foxy photo assistant Bambi (Jessica Lowe) last season, Joyce’s housewife sister Shelley (Lennon Parham) experiences a sexual awakening with husband Lenny (Rich Sommer) and starts writing erotic stories under a pen name. But she still finds herself drawn to the kind-hearted Bambi. Tina (Idara Victor) embraces her job as Minx’s chief financial officer, while art director Richie (Oscar Montoya) juggles unrelenting work demands and creative frustrations as he pushes Joyce to appeal to their gay readers. But none of it comes easy for any of the characters.

“Season 2 is about everybody losing their way and Doug and Joyce losing touch with each other a little bit,” says Johnson. At least we still have the titillating centerfolds!

Minx, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 21, 9/8c, Starz (Available at midnight on the Starz app)