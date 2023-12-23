‘Minx’ Unlikely to Return for Season 3, Star Jake Johnson Says

Minx’s second season saw the light of day when Starz saved the show from its Max cancellation a year ago, but star Jake Johnson doesn’t think the bawdy comedy is coming back for a Season 3.

Johnson, who plays Doug on Minx, told Deadline he hadn’t heard official word on the show’s fate. “But by evidence of me cutting my hair short, I don’t [expect a renewal],” he revealed.

The New Girl alum also reflected on the odds stacked against the series. “I think the move to Starz, I think HBO kind of doing their HBO thing, or HBO Max, whatever it’s called now, I think that was brutal for [the show],” he said. “Then, I think the strike coming out right as we were trying to promote [Season 2]… my guess is, you can’t beat something up that many times and keep going.”

The whole situation is “unfortunate,” Johnson said, since “there was a lot to that show.”

He added, “I really loved the cast and the crew and the writers. It was a great group, but I don’t know.”

Created by Ellen Rapoport, the 1970s-set Minx starred Ophelia Lovibond as a young feminist who teams up with Doug, a low-rent publisher, to create the first erotic magazine geared toward women.

Max, then known as HBO Max, renewed the series for Season 2 in May 2022 but reversed that decision that December. This January, however, Starz came to Minx’s rescue, agreeing to air the already-filmed second season.

“We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about and for women,” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said at the time. “Starz is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim.”

Executive produced by Rapoport, Paul Feig, Dan Magnante, Ben Karlin, and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Minx also starred Idara Victor as Tina, Jessica Lowe as Bambi, Lennon Parham as Shelly, Oscar Montoya as Richie, Michael Angarano as Glenn, and Elizabeth Perkins as Constance.