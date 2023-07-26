Lisa Rinna Says ‘Days of Our Lives’ Work Environment Was ‘Disgusting’

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… Subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Following a report of workplace misconduct on the set of Days of Our Lives at the hands of the show’s co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr, former star Lisa Rinna shared her thoughts on the matter.

According to Deadline, a nine-week investigation took place into allegations of gender disparity of recent staff reductions among cast members, in which seven women were either fired or demoted to recurring roles. Alarr’s behavior on set was also said to be “abusive, leaving people uncomfortable and humiliated.”

In a since-deleted Instagram Story (posted by the Daily Mail), Rinna, who has played Billie Reed off-and-on on the soap since 1992, seemingly backed up the reports, blasting the show for the uncomfortable environment on set.

“Well, this took a long time. Let’s see, when’s the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock?” Rinna wrote, referring to her stint on the Days spinoff Beyond Salem in 2021. “I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt — Albert included.”

In a statement, Days producer Corday Productions said it “engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter. After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”

It’s unclear what changes have been made other than that Alarr received a written warning and was asked to undergo training. However, he remains in his positions as co-executive producer and director, which was said to have “sparked outrage among cast and crew.”