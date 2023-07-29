‘Days of Our Lives’ Delays Production After Misconduct Investigation Report

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… Subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

After a misconduct investigation on the set of Days of Our Lives made headlines, production on the long-running Peacock daytime drama has been put on pause.

The news comes days after Deadline reported that Corday Productions ordered an internal investigation into misconduct allegations against director and co-executive producer Albert Alarr.

Cast and crew were scheduled to start filming again on July 31, but now they’ll resume working on August 7 at the earliest. “Corday Productions can confirm the one-week hiatus extension,” the company told Deadline in a new statement.

As the site detailed last week, a complaint filed in March alleged that female Days staff members were not receiving equal pay and were disproportionately affected by a recent round of layoffs. But the investigation into that complaint expanded as staffers reported that Alarr, who has worked on the soap for two decades, has been abusive and made coworkers feel uncomfortable and humiliated, Deadline added.

Investigators also reviewed claims that Alarr made inappropriate comments, fostered an environment where sexualized remarks about women were commonplace, touched women inappropriately, and forcibly kissed an actress without her consent at an awards show, per Deadline.

“Corday Productions engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter,” the production company said in a statement to the site last week. “After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”

Lisa Rinna, an alum of the show who returned for the Beyond Salem limited-series spinoff in 2021, referenced the allegations in a since-deleted Instagram Story update. “I couldn’t believe the work environment,” she wrote, per Daily Mail. “It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt, Albert included.”

Deadline originally reported that producers added a week onto a planned two-week hiatus, and now the site reports that production has been delayed until at least August 7, though no reason for the delay has been provided. The site also reports that cast and crew members are outraged that Alarr is still employed as co-executive producer and director on the daytime drama.

