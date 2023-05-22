Andrew He & James Holzhauer’s Rivalry Heats up in ‘Jeopardy Masters’ Semifinals (VIDEO)

Things are heating up as Jeopardy! Masters host Ken Jennings ushers contestants James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Andrew He into the semifinals.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, we see the remaining Jeopardy! champions in the interview portion of the show. He talks to Jennings about where he was when he heard Holzhauer lost his streak. He says he was at a winery in Mexico when he got a news notification about Holzhauer falling short of Jennings’ record.

He says he likes the memory because, at least back then, he could swipe him away, unlike now, where it’s a bit more difficult to get away from him.

Holzhauer, who describes himself as the “supervillain” of game shows, has earned plenty of attention during the Jeopardy! Masters tournament so far. His dominant gameplay, witty humor, and back-and-forth banter with host Ken Jennings have made him popular among viewers.

The season so far has followed Amy Schneider, Amodio, Roach, He, Buttrey, and Holzhauer going head-to-head for the grand prize and the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion.

Schneider, who won an impressive 40 games in a row during her run on regular Jeopardy, struggled to get a win on the board in the Masters competition. This saw her knocked out of the tournament last week (along with Sam Buttrey) after her final game against Holzhauer and He.

Jeopardy! Masters continues tonight (Monday, May 22) as Holzhauer and He enter the semi-finals along with Roach and Amodio.

With the start of the semifinals, the leaderboard has been reset, creating an open field where anything can happen.